Watch: Dramatic rescue unfolds on a Nevada river as officers quickly save two people

LOCKWOOD, NV — Law enforcement agents in Lockwood, Nevada, heroically rescued two people Sunday who were stranded in a river.

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According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the individuals became stranded on a rock after their canoe capsized in the Truckee River.

Due to the heavy currents from the recent snowmelt, they were unable to reach the shore.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team, along with the Sparks Fire Department, Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and the Storey County Sheriff’s Office, quickly coordinated a plan to safely rescue the pair.

Rescue swimmers from the Sparks Fire Department and the search and rescue team entered the river and reached the stranded individuals.

In a video shared by the sheriff’s office, the swimmers are seen holding onto the victims as a crew throws them a rope to pull them to shore.

The pair was brought to safety and evaluated at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

"This was a strong team effort by all agencies involved, working together to ensure a safe outcome," the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

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The department is warning residents about the dangers rivers and waterways can pose this time of year.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, snowmelt can account for much of a river’s streamflow during certain times of the year, particularly in the spring. Rapid snowmelt can increase the risk of flooding, landslides and debris flows.

In parts of the U.S., annual spring flooding can occur during "rain-on-snow" events, when rainfall combines with existing snow pack. These events can lead to hillside erosion, damage along waterways, downstream flooding and, in some cases, loss of life.

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As the region moves closer to summer, increasing snowmelt is expected to affect river temperatures and intensify fast-moving currents.

Officials urge residents to use caution around rivers and lakes.