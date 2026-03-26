Watch: Deputies rescue 11 passengers after boat capsizes off Florida beach, 2 with minor injuries

FORT MYERS, Fla.- Through the diligent efforts of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, the U.S. Coast Guard and several good Samaritans, 11 people have been safely rescued from the ocean after the boat they were on capsized Tuesday.

Around 2:10 p.m. local time on March 24, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Marine Unit responded to an overturned pontoon boat carrying 11 people near Fort Myers Beach.

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LCSO said their Marine Unit arrived at the scene within three minutes of the call.

The vessel reportedly overturned because of strong winds and a large wave.

Officials, with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard and good Samaritans, safely rescued all 11 passengers from the water.

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Video captures the skillful rescue as the crew lift each person from the water onto the boat.

You can even hear the team counting to ensure everyone was accounted for.

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According to a local report, crews faced challenges trying to right the boat as strong currents and gusty winds made the operation even more difficult.

Eventually, they managed to get the boat upright and tow it away.

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According to LCSO, two of the 11 were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.