Watch: 2 found clinging to Florida buoy after boat hits cruise ship wake and sinks

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Two people and a dog were saved Saturday after a boating accident left them clutching onto a buoy on Florida's Gulf Coast.

The two people were injured when their boat hit the wake of a cruise ship near Gadsen Point, within Tampa Bay, and sank, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

The people were able to swim to a buoy with their dog after the accident and await rescue.

The sheriff's office caught the moment they found the people clinging to the buoy in the open waters on video.

As boats approach the buoy, still searching for the people, someone asks over a radio if the crews are checking the buoy. "I see something right there where you guys are approaching that buoy," they said.

Another person replies, "Yeah, we've got two people over here next to the buoy."

The video then cuts to a different angle, from one of the three boats near the buoy. One person sits on the buoy. The teams on the boat ask how many people they should be looking for.

"Just us," one of the two people said.

Someone from one of the boats extends an arm to help the person on the buoy transfer over to their boat.

With help from the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard, the Hillsborough County Aviation and Marine sections were able to rescue the people and take them to a hospital in Tampa for treatment of their injuries.

"Our team's coordinated response with other agencies led to the successful rescue of two people who desperately needed help," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "We will continue to work together to protect lives on our waterways."