Video: Coast Guard rescues 2 people stranded at bottom of cliff in Puerto Rico

FAJARDO, Puerto Rico - Video shows the moment Coast Guard crews rescued two people that were stranded at the bottom of a shoreside cliff in Puerto Rico.

It happened at the Seven Seas Beach in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on Saturday. Rescuers helped an 18-year-old woman and 19-year-old man who became trapped at the bottom of the cliff because of rising waters.

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Fajardo Municipal Office of Emergency Management responders called U.S. Coast Guard watch standers at Sector San Juan around 7 p.m. requesting help to bring the two people who were stuck to safety.

The woman reportedly sustained a head injury while trying to climb the rocky cliff, according to authorities.

A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter was deployed to assist in rescue efforts. Once at the scene, the aircrew used a rescue basket to hoist both the man and woman to the aircraft safely.

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The man and woman were transported to a hospital in San Juan where they received treatment, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

"We appreciate the teamwork between our emergency response partners from the Fajardo Municipal Office of Emergency Management and Emergency Medical Service personnel who worked seamlessly with our aircrew to rescue the two people and transport them to a higher level of care," Lt. Cmdr. Ray Lopez, Sector San Juan Search and Rescue mission coordinator for the case, said.

Coast Guard crews are advising people to keep tabs on weather conditions and advisories while out in the water.

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"We urge beachgoers to monitor weather advisories for rip currents and high-surf conditions, and heed warning signs at beaches. Don’t become a victim, stay away from dangerous shoreside rock formations during increased sea states," Lopez said.

A common threat to everyday beachgoers is the " swash zone ," where breaking waves wash onto the shore, masking submerged dangers such as swirling currents, unswimmable conditions and large rocks.

Another threat to swimmers is shorebreak, a wave that quickly slams onto shore at a relatively steep beach.

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The National Weather Service said shorebreak occurs on sharply sloped beaches where waves break quickly and steeply onshore, sometimes causing serious injuries.

Be sure to keep a safe distance from the water, as even the most experienced swimmers can be affected by the powerful tides.

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You should never turn your back on the ocean and always stay aware of the tides' strength. Check with officials and look for beach advisories for potential risks before you get near the water.