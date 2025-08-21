Watch: North Carolina man 'obliterated' as Hurricane Erin wave smashes into sand dune

HATTERAS, N.C. – Strong waves from Hurricane Erin knocked a North Carolina man off his feet on Wednesday as he filmed the impacts of the storm in Hatteras.

A High Surf Advisory was issued for Hatteras, where the National Weather Service predicted waves of nearly 20 feet high.

Brian McArthur caught the action on camera as he stood on a 10-foot-tall sand dune, which was being battered by wave after powerful wave.

"I noticed the water sucking way out and when it came back in there was a double wave that sent white water up the dune where I was standing," he said to Storyful.

Before he knew it, the water washed the dune out from under him, sending him tumbling down.

"I got obliterated," he said.

Erin has started pulling away from the U.S. but its impacts will continue into Friday for North Carolina and other Mid-Atlantic states, according to the NWS.

"Life-threatening surf and rip currents will be churning up and down the East Coast through the next couple of days," the agency noted.

HURRICANE ERIN BATTERS NORTH CAROLINA'S OUTER BANKS

In the meantime, North Carolina officials have been preparing for the storm by issuing evacuations for tens of thousands of people and strengthening its oceanside roadways, such as NC Highway 12 in the Outer Banks.