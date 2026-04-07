Video: 2 Colorado campers rescued in snowy conditions after being stalked by a mountain lion

ARAPAHO NATIONAL FOREST, Colo. – First responders in Colorado were tasked with an unusual rescue at Arapaho National Forest on Thursday for two campers in distress.

Members of the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding two campers in heavy snow who believed they were being hunted by a mountain lion at St. Mary’s Glacier.

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Footage from the sheriff’s office shows Sgt. Aab and Deputy Bertrand trudge through moderate snow and strong winds at the campsite’s trailhead, where they meet one of the campers who is attempting to call for help.

Upon arrival, the three of them used an all-terrain vehicle to drive up the trail until they had to hike a mile farther through blinding conditions from blowing snow and intense winds.

The other camper was hunkered down inside his tent to avoid any visual contact or provoking an attack from the big cat.

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"The very cold midnight trek on rocky terrain through snow and wind proved successful in that they were able to scare off any wildlife and bring the other camper back safely," a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

The officers searched for the mountain lion, but couldn't find it around the campsite.

Despite the unusual backcountry rescue, first responders safely extracted both campers from the area.

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According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, it is not typical for a mountain lion to stalk a campsite, and it is possible the animal could have seen prey such as a fox.