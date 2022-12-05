Search

From Boise to Bhutan: Here are the top travel destinations of 2023

Lonely Planet’s “Best in Travel 2023” features 30 destinations that are sorted by 5 of the best types of experiences you can have there: eating, journeys, connecting, learning and unwinding.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Lonely Planet released their "Best in Travel 2023," which provides a diverse range of destinations to sate any traveler’s sense of wanderlust.

From Boise to Bhutan, the list includes 30 destinations around the world, and each location comes with curated itineraries shaped by expert local perspectives.

"We really try to think about this list as a range of destinations to consider, places that you may not have thought of for reasons you might not have considered, but really told through the voice of local people and local expertise who call the places home," said Nitya Chambers, senior VP and spokesperson of Lonely Planet.

For example, a week-long itinerary for a trip to Alaska weaves together the landscapes and the local indigenous culture, according to Chambers.  

Alaska Fall Leaves Change

Some leaves have already peaked in color in northern Alaska

(Seth Beaudreault / FOX Weather)

For people considering where to travel in the new year, Chambers recommends asking yourself one important question: What are the things that your heart will not rest until you see them and experience them?

"There's a sense of really looking deep into yourself to understand the things that you really want to see – that you know are going to restore you, that you know are going to give you a greater sense of connection and appreciation to the life that you live every day – that you can take something from that experience back with you that gives you a sense of peace," she said.

To help whittle down the infinite litany of experiences in the world, Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2023 has sorted its top 30 destinations by 5 types of experiences that would be most meaningful for travelers: eating, journeys, unwinding, connecting and learning.

Eat

Rice with seafood in Lima, Peru.

(Raul Sifuentes / LatinContent / Getty Images)

This category is for the foodies. It features destinations that offer a wide range of activities centered on culinary exploration. 

One of the destinations is Lima, the capital of Peru, where travelers can experience the culinary offerings of chef Ricardo Martins.

  • Lima, Peru
  • Umbria, Italy
  • Fukuoka, Japan
  • Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • Montevideo, Uruguay
  • South Africa

Journey

A valley in Bhutan.

(Sergi Reboredo / VW Pics / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

Travelers can experience intrepid journeys – be they by car, train or hiking trails – by visiting the countries on this list.

For example, Bhutan offers a unique perspective of the countryside by way of a 250-mile footpath that was historically used as a pilgrimage route.

  • Nova Scotia, Canada
  • Bhutan
  • Parques Nacionales Naturales Colombia
  • Istanbul to Sofia Train
  • Western Australia
  • Zambia

Unwind

Morning sun shines on the temple Al Khazneh in Petra, Jordan.

(Camille Delbos / Art In All of Us / Corbis / Getty Images)

These destinations are where you will relax and rebalance, according to Lonely Planet.

Travelers can help find their center in Jordan, where they can learn about the country's history from local expert Tania George. 

  • Dominica
  • Halkidiki, Greece
  • Jamaica
  • Jordan
  • Malta
  • Raja Ampat, Indonesia

Connect

Scenic views of Boise National Forest in Idaho.

(Education Images / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

Immerse yourself in the local culture and community by checking out the destinations in the "Connect" category.

One of those destination is Boise, Idaho, a community which Chambers says has grown but still retains its small town feel.

  • Accra, Ghana
  • Albania
  • Sydney, Australia
  • Guyana
  • Boise, USA
  • Alaska, USA

Learn

Moritzburg Castle in Dresden, Germany.

(Achim Thomae / Getty Images)

If visiting museums, historical landmarks and ancient sites is how you most enjoy experiencing new places, then these destinations may be just for you.

Dresden in eastern Germany, for example, had many of its iconic, 18th-century buildings destroyed during World War II; today, the city has been rebuilt and shines in tremendous splendor. 

  • New Mexico, USA
  • El Salvador
  • Dresden, Germany
  • Marseille, France
  • Manchester, United Kingdom
  • Southern Scotland
