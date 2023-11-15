7 Thanksgiving Day table conversation starters from FOX Weather

Looking for something to talk about around the Thanksgiving Day table to keep the conversations from becoming a pre-tryptophan snoozer? FOX Weather has you covered! Every day, we go beyond the headlines to find the weird, the ugly and what everyone will be talking about in the weather world.

1. Record-breaking Colorado catch

The first story to read about comes from the Centennial State, where we learned there are record-breaking fish ready to be caught. Despite thrilling stories of reeling one of the catches in, there are strict requirements to become an official record holder: Click here.

2. ‘Doomsday Glacier’ is melting

Climate change can bring about disastrous consequences for the globe. Antarctica is one of the regions where many research efforts have been focused to determine impacts. But with more observations, scientists have observed some peculiar happenings: Click here.

3. Jurassic find in a Walmart

Usually, grocery stores aren’t where scientific discoveries are made or should be made, but the landscaping outside a store in Fayetteville, Arkansas, served as the ecosystem for one giant bug. Why an expert was able to trace the species back to the Jurassic era: Click here.

4. Strange ‘noodly lines’ found near Alaskan waters

A NOAA expedition to map the ocean floor revealed ‘noodly lines’ off the coast of Alaska. The cracks were determined to be natural but still impressed scientists: Click here

5. Out-of-this-world find in Texas

Residents in South Texas were startled by a loud explosion, but NASA said the source of this boom was from space. In the days after the event in February, the American Meteor Society said a piece of meteorite had been found. See what the out-of-this-Earth material looked like: Click here.

6. Lightning too close to the camera

When thunder roars, go indoors! That is a slogan some emergency managers live by in thunderstorm country. Well, sometimes that is not possible, as one wildlife expert in South Florida found out. Watch the close encounter with a lightning strike: Click here.

7. Good weather comes at a cost

A new survey found that if you live in a mild and warm climate, it is likely an expensive place to live. Check out the commonalities among the list and see where your favorite community stacks up: Click here.

