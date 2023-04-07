What is it? Wildlife officials stumped as mysterious animal caught on Texas trail camera

Search
Earth & Space
By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
MISSION, Texas – A mystery animal is lurking in the Rio Grande Valley, wildlife officials say. 

Park rangers with the Texas Parks and Wildlife said Thursday they're scratching their heads, trying to identify the elusive creature captured on a game camera at Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park in Mission.

'INTIMIDATING' TURKEYS PESTER RESIDENTS NEAR BOSTON. THERE'S A REASON FOR THE MADNESS, POLICE SAY

Wildlife officials stumped as mysterious animal caught on trail camera

A mystery animal is lurking in the Rio Grande Valley, wildlife officials say.

(Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife)

"Is it a new species? An escapee from a nearby zoo? Or just a park ranger in disguise?," the agency questioned in a social medal post with a photo of the animal. "Regardless, it's thrilling to see such an incredible animal in its natural habitat."

The agency said they would keep the public updated as they continue to investigate this mystery.

