'Intimidating' turkeys pester residents near Boston. There's a reason for the madness, police say

DEDHAM, Mass. – Animal control officers near Boston have their hands full with a group of wild turkeys pestering residents.

The Dedham Police Department said it has received a few reports of turkeys "following" and "intimidating" homeowners, as well as a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier.

This comes at the height of turkey breeding season, which runs from March through May.

The increase in activity is due to male turkeys establishing dominance among their male peers, according to police.

"The increase in intimidation and aggression towards humans is due to turkeys having become habituated around humans – because humans are feeding them – whether intentionally or unintentionally," Dedham police said in a social media post.

The best thing people can do to curb this behavior is to stop feeding them. This will help keep them farther from our front doors and busy parking lots, police said.

However, it's not just humans that these turkeys are attacking. Police said the sides of cars and windows allow turkeys to see their reflections which the birds often mistake for other turkeys.

"This may be the contributing factor to reports of turkey ‘attacks’ on cars," officers said.

According to police, effective turkey deterrents include loud noises, bright lights, hoses, dogs in the yard and the use of scarecrows like pinwheels, artificial lawn animals and Mylar tape.