Killer whales attack on two gray whales captured in stunning video off California

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - Usually, when we share videos of wildlife or nature, it doesn't end in bloodshed, but a stunning video posted online recently shows a bloody mess when killer whales attacked two gray whales.

The video was taken by Evan Brodsky, a photographer with Monterey Bay Whale Watch.

The caption reads: "GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: More from Thursday's incredible attack with over 30 killer whales on 2 ADULT gray whales. At the end, the badly wounded gray whales escaped to the shallow waters towards the beach, and the Orcas backed down."

The graphic content warning is warranted. While it is nature running its course, the scene isn't pretty. The attack, as captured on video, is longer than two and a half minutes. The Chronicle interviewed Brodsky, who captured this rare event with help from a drone. He said his heart was beating out of his chest and that the attack actually lasted more like five hours.

If you've been following Monterey Bay Whale Watch's Instagram page, you'd know that ‘killer whale season’ is just about here, as they've even pinpointed it to April 7 through May 15 for their tours. "Killer whales are seen more frequently during the mom/calf Gray Whale migration during April and May," they explain.

Indeed, the orca's prey includes other marine mammals such as; sea lions, dolphins and gray whale calves. However, a marine biologist told the newspaper an attack by orcas on adult gray whales is quite stunning and a rare occurrence.