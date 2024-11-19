Southern California couple's life reduced to ashes after scorching Mountain Fire consumes farm

SOMIS, Calif. – A devastating wildfire has left a Southern California couple heartbroken and homeless.

The relentless flames of the Mountain Fire have reduced Jessica Butterfield and Andreas Tompros' once-cherished Somis home and beloved Ventura County avocado farm, Ridgecrest Avocados, to ashes.

"Everything burned … just unfathomable," Butterfield told FOX Weather.

On Nov. 6, they were forced to evacuate with only the clothes on their backs, leaving behind a lifetime of memories and possessions. The couple's frantic escape was captured on their home security cameras, a haunting reminder of the rapid and destructive power of the wildfire.

The fire not only consumed their home but also ravaged two-thirds of their avocado farm, wiping out valuable equipment, livestock and crops. The couple's reliance on their farm as a primary source of income has been severely compromised, making their financial situation even more precarious.

"We were fortunate that the home was insured," Tompros told FOX Weather. "A lot of homes in Southern California are uninsurable at this point. Many of the larger companies have pulled out."

However, their avocado orchard, a small business they were slowly growing, was not insured.

To compound their misfortune, Butterfield, a dedicated full-time tutor, lost all her teaching materials, technology and curriculum. This sudden loss has halted her ability to earn a living, further exacerbating their financial challenges.

"We're just paralyzed a little emotionally and financially," Butterfield said.

As they face an uncertain future, the two have leaned upon the generosity of strangers for urgent support with essential living expenses, clothing, food, shelter, pet care and other immediate needs.

An online GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help them rebuild their lives. Click here to read more.

The Mountain Fire is now 98% contained after burning 19,904 acres. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.