Photos: Injured hiker rescued in remote part of California canyon

CALIFORNIA – First responders were faced with a steep climb while rescuing an injured hiker in California on Sunday.

A hiker became injured more than a mile into a canyon over the weekend, prompting a multi-agency effort along the South Fork of the American River.

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Being alone in a remote area of the canyon, especially if ill-prepared, can be a deadly outcome.

Thankfully, first responders were able to locate, treat and safely extract the hiker safely, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL Fire).

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A helicopter was used to hoist the injured hiker out of the rural area, due to the extent of the journey to locate the individual, on top of their injuries.

"A fall in steep, remote terrain can turn serious fast," a statement from CAL Fire reads.

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It is always important to know your physical limits when exploring remote wilderness locations such as this.

The National Park Service suggests choosing a trail or route based on your hiking experience. Ask yourself whether you have ever hiked in this type of environment, whether it is the physical terrain or the weather conditions.

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Plan before a hike

Before heading out, experts suggest:

Let someone know your plans.

Stay on marked trails and watch your footing.

Carry water, a first aid kit and a way to call for help.

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It is important to keep track of your time and distance while traveling. The total hike time includes the time it took you to hike to your destination and back to your starting point. This goes back to always knowing your limits.