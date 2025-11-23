Search underway for missing man swept out to sea by wave at popular California beach

Big Sur, Calf.- The search pursues for one man still missing, after three people were swept into the ocean by a strong wave at Soberanes Point, Garrapata State Park in California.

According to the California Department of Parks and Recreation (CDPR), the Garrapata State Park Officers responded to a report around 3 p.m. local time on Saturday, Nov. 22, about three people, two women and one man, being swept off the rocks and taken into the ocean.

The two women were able to find safety and were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, while the search continues for the approximately 30-year-old man, with a multi-agency response.

CDPR states that around 4:24 p.m. local time, the U.S. Coast Guard helicopter spotted what they thought was a body, but lost sight of it due to high surf.

At 7 p.m. local time, search efforts ceased due to lack of light and safety concerns for the first responders, and were set to resume this morning, Sunday.

The CDPR urges caution in these areas in Big Sur, as hazard signs warn breaking waves of 13 to 18 feet and says, "State Parks and allied agencies remind the public to stay off rocks and away from the water’s edge. Ocean waves are unpredictable and pose a safety hazard to the public."

This incident comes just one week after a father and daughter were carried away into the ocean by 15-to-20-foot waves at the same park and died.