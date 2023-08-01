Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

On this day: US Coast Guard founded in 1790 to fight smugglers, pirates

The agency was founded on Aug. 4, 1790, when President George Washington signed the Tariff Act, according to the USCG.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
The Coast Guard rescued a 65-year-old man Tuesday who was stranded in a remote area since Monday after he became stuck in the mud near Port Bolivar, Texas. 01:14

FILE: Coast Guard rescues stranded 65-year-old man near Port Bolivar, Texas

The Coast Guard rescued a 65-year-old man Tuesday who was stranded in a remote area since Monday after he became stuck in the mud near Port Bolivar, Texas.

The U.S. Coast Guard is known for many of its heroic endeavors, especially when it comes to rescuing civilians. However, the military branch known for its harrowing rescues has part of its origins in something people might find surprising: fighting smugglers and pirates.

The agency was founded on Aug. 4, 1790, when President George Washington signed the Tariff Act, according to the USCG.

Written and submitted by Secretary of Treasury Alexander Hamilton, the Tariff Act authorized the construction of 10 small ships called "cutters" under the control of the Treasury Department. The purpose of the ships, or "revenue cutters", was to enforce federal tariff and trade laws and to prevent smuggling and piracy.

U.S. Revenue Cutter Morris - A painting by Gil Cohen entitled: "Inspection of a Merchant Ship." Painting depicts crew of the Revenue Cutter Morris preparing to board the passenger ship Benjamin Adams on 16 July 1861. Published in Moments in History - The 200th Anniversary of the U.S. Coast Guard (Washington, DC: USCG Historians Office), 1990, pages 11-12.

A painting by Gil Cohen entitled: "Inspection of a Merchant Ship." Painting depicts crew of the Revenue Cutter Morris preparing to board the passenger ship Benjamin Adams on July 16, 1861.

(Gil Cohen / Artist and CG Historian's Office / FOX Weather)

In fact, the first anti-piracy action occurred in 1793. According to the USCG, the cutter Diligence ran a pirate vessel ashore in Chesapeake Bay.

Policing commerce on bays and other waterways was significant at the time. As neither the interstate nor the automobile existed, waterways and shipping vessels that traveled on them were the fastest and most convenient way to transport people and goods.

MAN, 2 DOGS RESCUED BY US COAST GUARD AS DISABLED SAILBOAT WRECKS AGAINST ROCKS

Given the valuable nature of some cargo, creating a maritime agency to protect them was a major priority for the American government, particularly the Treasury Department. In fact, the agency, which would later be called the Revenue Cutter Service, served as the country’s only maritime armed force until the Navy was established in 1798.

Nauset Life-Saving crew launching their surfboat, all wearing mixed uniforms with wading boots and cork life vests; no date, possibly post-1915 era.

Nauset Life-Saving crew launching their surfboat, all wearing mixed uniforms with wading boots and cork life vests.

(U.S. Coast Guard / FOX Weather)

In the years that followed, the Revenue Cutter Service experienced a transformation. In 1915, it was combined with the U.S. Life-Saving Service, an agency comprised of dozens of crews stationed around the country’s coastlines with the purpose of saving the lives of people at sea. This merger resulted in the establishment of the "U.S. Coast Guard".

According to the USCG, the legislation that created the official USCG also codified the service’s long history of working alongside the nation’s other armed forces to defend the country by stating it "shall constitute a part of the military forces of the United States."

A Coast Guard Cutter Stratton boarding team investigates a self-propelled semi-submersible interdicted in international waters off the coast of Central America, July 19, 2015. The Stratton’s crew recovered more than 6 tons of cocaine from the 40-foot vessel. (Coast Guard photo courtesy of Petty Officer 2nd Class LaNola Stone)

A Coast Guard Cutter Stratton boarding team investigates a self-propelled semi-submersible interdicted in international waters off the coast of Central America, July 19, 2015. 

(Petty Officer 2nd Class LaNola Stone / U.S. Coast Guard / FOX Weather)

In times of peace, the USCG operates as part of the Department of Homeland Security, while during times of war, it serves as part of the Navy.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Today, the Coast Guard serves as a law enforcement organization, a regulatory agency, a member of the U.S. Intelligence Community and a first responder, according to the USCG said.

It boasts a membership of more than 50,000, operating a fleet of 259 Cutters, 200 aircraft and more than 1,600 boats. According to the USCG, it oversees the high seas, more than 95,000 miles of U.S. coastline, 4.5 million square miles of the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone.

Tags
Loading.