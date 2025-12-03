Need some fun in your life? Discover the most fun cities in the U.S.

Everyone has a different idea about what fun means. Some think the areas with the most bars and restaurants make it the best city. While others enjoy towns that have great weather and offer plenty of outdoor activities.

But having fun in a city can be expensive. According to the Bureau of Labor, most Americans spend over $3,600 on entertainment activities.

To help consumers get the most value for their money, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities using 65 key metrics to determine which places are both fun and cost-effective.

"The top cities offer affordable options for year-round fun for their residents, which is good for residents’ wallets and their mental health," WalletHub Analyst, Chip Lupo said. "They provide a wide range of indoor and outdoor activities for all types of interests, from sports to theaters to arcades, and they have plenty of diverse restaurants to try."

Through their ranking system, WalletHub identified the top 10 most fun cities in America:

1. Las Vegas, NV

Sin City is the most fun city overall, offering numerous attractions, such as world-renowned spas, a wide variety of shopping centers, sports stadiums, hiking trails, etc.

On top of that, it’s known for its nightlife and has one of the highest numbers of casinos in the country. Las Vegas is also famous for its well-known music venues, dance clubs and music festivals.

Finally, this city has an average temperature in the winter that ranges from the low 60s to the low 40s, making it a perfect destination for warm and cold weather lovers.

2. Orlando, FL

Second on the list is Orlando, which features numerous sports stadiums and fitness centers, along with world-famous amusement parks such as Disney World and Universal.

Orlando ranks as one of the top cities for spas, performing arts theaters, arcades, pool halls and lounges.

In addition, the weather is perfect for those who dislike winter, with temperatures ranging from the mid-70s to the low 50s.

3. Miami, FL

Miami is the third-most fun city in the U.S. It is known for its beaches and water activities such as fishing, boat tours and water sports.

It’s also an ideal place to stay active, with 89% of residents living within half a mile of a park and the city ranking fourth in fitness centers per capita. Plus, with winter temperatures ranging from the high 70s to the low 60s, it’s easy to enjoy outdoor activities year-round.

Finally, this city also has a variety of sporting events, like the Miami Dolphins, Miami Heat and Inter Miami.

4. Atlanta, GA

Atlanta is another fun city on the list, offering a wide variety of outdoor and entertainment options. It boasts a lively music, art, and dining scene.

The Big Peach also features many attractions for visitors, from shopping centers and spas to food festivals and diverse restaurants.

Finally, the average winter temperatures range from the mid-30s to the high 50s, making it ideal for those who love crisp fall weather.

5. New Orleans, LA

Coming in fifth is New Orleans, known for its vibrant music, Creole cuisine, and bustling festivals like Mardi Gras.

This city always has something happening, making it a hub of excitement and fun.

Winter temperatures typically range from the high 40s to the mid-60s.

6. Houston, TX

Ranked number six on the list is Houston. This city is known for its vibrant restaurants, exciting activities and nightlife.

The average winter temperatures are usually between the high 60s to mid 40s, making it perfect weather for warm climate lovers.

7. San Francisco, CA

Coming in seventh is the Golden Gate City. San Francisco offers plenty of entertainment and recreation options.

It’s also known for its vibrant nightlife, numerous festivals, and high number of restaurants per capita.

The city enjoys mild winter weather as well, with temperatures ranging from the low 60s to the mid-40s.

8. Austin, TX

Austin is the eighth most fun city in America. It’s known as the Live Music Capital and is home to the famed bar district, Sixth Street.

Residents have access to plenty of outdoor activities, diverse restaurants and bars, and several well-known music festivals.

Winter temperatures range from the high 60s to the high 30s, making it comfortable to enjoy the outdoors during the winter months.

9. Portland, OR

Ranked number nine on the list, Portland is among the most fun cities in the country.

This city offers a mix of entertainment, recreation and nightlife. Residents have plenty of options, from outdoor activities to a variety of places to eat and drink.

Also, the winter temperatures range from the low 50s to the high 30s.

10. Cincinnati, OH

Last on the list is Cincinnati. The city made the top 10 for its mix of affordable attractions, strong sports culture, easily accessible neighborhoods, and impressive food scene.

This variety makes Cincinnati fun for all types of residents.

However, the winters are quite cold, with temperatures ranging from the mid-40s to the low 20s.