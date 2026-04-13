Man dies after falling from boat as rough water conditions continue to impact Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Flo. - A 63-year-old man died over the weekend after falling off a boat he was on with his family while visiting St. Petersburg, Florida.

Tony Le was reported missing Saturday morning after he fell into the water near channel marker 18.

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According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call reporting the incident shortly after it occurred.

Investigators said Le had been boating with his family and was sitting at the back of the boat when he fell overboard.

Family members immediately turned the boat around and entered the water in an attempt to rescue him. Several witnesses also assisted in the search, but were unable to locate him.

Detectives said Le had underlying medical conditions and was wearing a life jacket when the boat launched, but it appears he removed it before entering the water.

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Search efforts were suspended overnight and resumed Sunday morning. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team later recovered Le’s body after multiple rescue dives. Officials said he was found approximately 19 feet below the surface.

Authorities believe the incident was accidental, but the investigation remains open.

The tragedy comes as many areas in Florida face an increased risk of rip currents, as thousands have flocked to the beaches for spring break.

Over the past few weeks, a few fatalities have been reported, and dozens of people have been rescued across the state, linked to dangerous water conditions.

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On April 1, a man died while rescuing his two children from a rip current in Juno Beach, Florida, while another swimmer died in Pompano Beach under similar circumstances.

Officials warn people to be especially cautious as Florida continues to experience rough water conditions.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

If caught in a rip current, swim parallel to shore toward more breaking waves or until you feel the current isn't pulling you away any longer. Once out of the current, change angles and swim directly to shore.