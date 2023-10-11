Chiefs-Broncos Thursday Night Football matchup could see severe storms

Before the NFL season started, this game had some real promise.

The Denver Broncos brought in Sean Payton to turn things around, but things haven't gone as planned as the 1-4 Broncos heading into Kansas City to take on the 4-1 Chiefs.

The Chiefs have been far from perfect, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes is just too good, and their defense has played well enough to keep them on top through five weeks of the season. With scattered storms and the possibility of severe weather in the forecast, some outside forces could affect both teams.

Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos fantasy implications

When deciding between players whom you equally like, weather can be the ultimate tiebreaker.

With scattered storms and gusty wind in the forecast, the weather is something fantasy owners will need to keep an eye on.

No matter the weather, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is a must-start, along with Mahomes. But if rain does impact the game, Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, a top-15 fantasy running back this season, will probably be the Chiefs offensive player you want in your lineup.

Unfortunately, for anyone who has Broncos offensive players on their roster, they may be tougher to start unless you have faith in Russell Wilson.

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs could see scattered storms Thursday

A severe weather threat increases on Thursday as a coast-to-coast storm system continues moving across the U.S. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, including Kansas City, and Kansas under a level 2 out of 5 on its thunderstorm risk scale.

Scattered storms could fire as early as the afternoon in Kansas and continue to spread east through the evening hours.

Kickoff at 7:15 p.m. CDT should be dry but very windy.

Scattered storms near GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

There will be thunderstorm chances throughout the game, but the greatest chances for severe weather could be toward the end of the game.

Any severe storm that develops will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts and flash flooding. A tornado or two also cannot be ruled out.