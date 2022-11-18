Search

Here are the top 10 Thanksgiving travel destinations in 2022

AAA compiled a list of the top 10 travel destinations based on flight, hotel and car rental bookings, and this year two new destinations have been added to the list.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
WASHINGTON - It's no surprise that Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and an estimated 55 million Americans will be traveling more than 50 miles for the holiday.

AAA compiled a list of the top 10 travel destinations based on flight, hotel and car rental bookings, and two new destinations have been added to the list this year.

"Thanksgiving is all about spending time with family and friends, so it's no surprise that theme park destinations top the list, with entertainment and meals accessible within a resort," AAA's senior vice president of travel Paula Twidale said in a news release. "Chicago and Charlotte join Atlanta as hub cities for the three largest airlines – American, Delta, and United – and will see lots of activity this holiday season, as airline routes and direct flights are limited, and staff shortage still exists."

Here are the top 10 Thanksgiving travel destinations in 2022:

  • Orlando, Florida
    Image 1 of 10

    Orlando, Florida (Gabrielle Russon/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service)

  • Anaheim, California
    Image 2 of 10

    Anaheim, California (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

  • Las Vegas, Nevada
    Image 3 of 10

    Las Vegas, Nevada (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc )

  • New York, New York
    Image 4 of 10

    New York, New York (Angela Weiss/AFP)

  • Atlanta, Georgia
    Image 5 of 10

    Atlanta, Georgia (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg)

  • Phoenix, Arizona
    Image 6 of 10

    Phoenix, Arizona (ROBYN BECK/AFP)

  • Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas
    Image 7 of 10

    Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas (VALERIE MACON/AFP)

  • Denver, Colorado
    Image 8 of 10

    Denver, Colorado (Raymond Boyd)

  • Chicago, Illinois
    Image 9 of 10

    Chicago, Illinois (Raymond Boyd)

  • Charlotte, North Carolina
    Image 10 of 10

    Charlotte, North Carolina (Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/UCG/Universal Images Group)

AAA said that Orlando and Anaheim have topped the list again this year, just as they did in 2019 and 2021.

And there are two new destinations this year: Chicago and Charlotte.

"Since travel restrictions have lifted, we are seeing more of a shift from rural destinations back to urban cities, like New York," Twidale said. "Consumer confidence has improved, and travelers want the excitement and accessibility of big cities, as well as more hotel options and greater inventory, which can sometimes mean better pricing."

AAA says most people, nearly 49 million Americans, will travel by car. At least 4.5 million people will head off to Thanksgiving destinations via air travel, and more than 1.4 million people will choose to travel via bus, train or even cruise ships.

