Grand Canyon National Park partially reopens popular trails shut down by Dragon Bravo megafire

Safety concerns from the wildfire led officials to close down trails, such as the South Kaibab, Tonto and Bright Angel Trails on the South Rim.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
The Dragon Bravo Fire burning in the Grand Canyon in Arizona has burned more than 100,000 acres since it began on July 4. The fire is 9% contained, but continues burning throughout the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. 

FILE: Dragon Bravo Fire becomes a megafire as acreage passes 100,000

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Popular trails in Grand Canyon National Park are beginning to reopen after being shuttered for over a month by the Dragon Bravo Fire.

The wildfire has burned over 145,000 acres in the North Rim of the Arizona park after lightning ignited the initial spark in early July, National Park Service officials said.

Safety concerns led officials to close down trails, such as the South Kaibab, Tonto and Bright Angel Trails on the South Rim.

View of the South Kaibab Trail as seen from Yavapai Point on Aug. 20, 2025.

View of the South Kaibab Trail as seen from Yavapai Point on Aug. 20, 2025.

(NPS Photo / J. Baird / FOX Weather)

As of Wednesday, officials said the following portions of the trails are open once again, particularly as air quality conditions surrounding them have vastly improved:

  • South Kaibab Trail - Open from the South Kaibab Trailhead to Tipoff.
  • Tonto Trail - Open from Tipoff to Havasupai Gardens.
  • Bright Angel Trail - Open from the Bright Angel Trailhead to Pipe Creek Resthouse.

NPS officials noted that they will be keeping a close eye on air quality along the trails, as they have installed new air quality monitors at Tipoff, Havasupai Gardens and Phantom Ranch that will provide continuous, live updates that can be viewed online.

Dragon Bravo Fire

Dragon Bravo Fire glowing pyrocumulus cloud taken on July 28, 2025.

(L. Cisneros / National Park Service)

Trails on the North Rim, however, currently remain closed due to hazardous wildfire conditions.

In fact, the North Kaibab Trail will be closed indefinitely because of safety concerns.

"The safety of visitors and staff conducting this work remains the park’s highest priority," officials said.

  The front entrance to Grand Canyon Lodge as it appeared on July 18, 2025.
    

    The front entrance to Grand Canyon Lodge as it appeared on July 18, 2025.  (NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)

  Two of the Grand Canyon Lodge deluxe cabins that survived when the Dragon Bravo Fire passed through this location on July 12-13, 2025.
    

    Two of the Grand Canyon Lodge deluxe cabins that survived when the Dragon Bravo Fire passed through this location on July 12-13, 2025.  (NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)

  Stone chimneys remaining from Grand Canyon Lodge deluxe cabins that burned when the Dragon Bravo Fire passed through this location on July 12-13, 2025.
    

    Stone chimneys remaining from Grand Canyon Lodge deluxe cabins that burned when the Dragon Bravo Fire passed through this location on July 12-13, 2025. (NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)

  Stone chimneys remaining from Grand Canyon Lodge deluxe cabins that burned when the Dragon Bravo Fire passed through this location on July 12-13, 2025.
    

    Stone chimneys remaining from Grand Canyon Lodge deluxe cabins that burned when the Dragon Bravo Fire passed through this location on July 12-13, 2025. (NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)

  July 18 photo of the entrance steps that led to the North Rim Visitor Center. The building was destroyed by the Dragon Bravo Fire July 12-13, 2025.
    

    July 18 photo of the entrance steps that led to the North Rim Visitor Center. The building was destroyed by the Dragon Bravo Fire July 12-13, 2025. (NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)

  In this handout image provided by Grand Canyon National Park, A firefighter stands near smoldering debris and active flames amid the charred remains of burned structures near the Grand Canyon Lodge at Grand Canyon National Park on July 13, 2025.
    

    In this handout image provided by Grand Canyon National Park, A firefighter stands near smoldering debris and active flames amid the charred remains of burned structures near the Grand Canyon Lodge at Grand Canyon National Park on July 13, 2025. (Grand Canyon National Park via Getty Images)

  Photo from July 18, of a park entrance fee station located behind the North Rim Visitor Center which was destroyed by the Dragon Bravo Fire on July 12-13, 2025.
    

    Photo from July 18, of a park entrance fee station located behind the North Rim Visitor Center which was  destroyed by the Dragon Bravo Fire on July 12-13, 2025. (NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)

  Burned slope along the Transept Trail, just north of the Grand Canyon Lodge area, as it appeared on July 18, 2025.
    

    Burned slope along the Transept Trail, just north of the Grand Canyon Lodge area, as it appeared on July 18, 2025.  (NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)

GRAND CANYON'S DRAGON BRAVO FIRE REACHES ‘MEGAFIRE’ STATUS

The Dragon Bravo Fire has destroyed natural and cultural elements of the park, such as the historic Grand Canyon Lodge built nearly a century ago.

