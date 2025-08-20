Grand Canyon National Park partially reopens popular trails shut down by Dragon Bravo megafire

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Popular trails in Grand Canyon National Park are beginning to reopen after being shuttered for over a month by the Dragon Bravo Fire.

The wildfire has burned over 145,000 acres in the North Rim of the Arizona park after lightning ignited the initial spark in early July, National Park Service officials said.

Safety concerns led officials to close down trails, such as the South Kaibab, Tonto and Bright Angel Trails on the South Rim.

As of Wednesday, officials said the following portions of the trails are open once again, particularly as air quality conditions surrounding them have vastly improved:

South Kaibab Trail - Open from the South Kaibab Trailhead to Tipoff.

Tonto Trail - Open from Tipoff to Havasupai Gardens.

Bright Angel Trail - Open from the Bright Angel Trailhead to Pipe Creek Resthouse.

NPS officials noted that they will be keeping a close eye on air quality along the trails, as they have installed new air quality monitors at Tipoff, Havasupai Gardens and Phantom Ranch that will provide continuous, live updates that can be viewed online.

Trails on the North Rim, however, currently remain closed due to hazardous wildfire conditions.

In fact, the North Kaibab Trail will be closed indefinitely because of safety concerns.

"The safety of visitors and staff conducting this work remains the park’s highest priority," officials said.

GRAND CANYON'S DRAGON BRAVO FIRE REACHES ‘MEGAFIRE’ STATUS

The Dragon Bravo Fire has destroyed natural and cultural elements of the park, such as the historic Grand Canyon Lodge built nearly a century ago.