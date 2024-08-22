Vandalism found at Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania

GETTYSBURG, Penn. – The National Park Service said they were alerted to two separate incidents of vandalism within Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania, and now police say they have identified the person involved.

According to a news release from the NPS, park staff reported that several boulders on Little Round Top had graffiti written onto the large stones on Aug. 15. Battlefield visitors reported that the historic War Department Observation Tower on Oak Ridge was spray-painted with graffiti on Aug. 19.

National park officials, however, said all traces of the vandalism had been removed by staff by Aug. 20.

"Our hearts sank when these two cases of vandalism were reported within days of each other," Gettysburg National Military Park Superintendent Kristina Heister said in a news release. "We were fearful that the graffiti carved into the rock may be there for future generations."

Heister went on to say that she was thankful to the staff who restored the sites, so travelers to the national park could continue to experience them how they were.

"They truly are the heroes of this hallowed ground," Heister said.

The NPS said visitors are asked to help park staff out by immediately reporting any occurrences of vandalism or other illegal activities.

"We can’t do it alone," Heister continued. "Vandalism of irreplaceable historic objects and structures that belong to all Americans should concern everyone. We all share in the responsibility of protecting and caring for this special place and everyone is a steward of the heritage, history, and resources of Gettysburg during their visit."

NPS officials said that the Gettysburg Borough Police Department was also investigating multiple acts of vandalism throughout the borough and at Gettysburg College, and police said on Wednesday that they have identified a person who they believe is responsible.

"The person involved in the spray painting in the Borough and National Park has been identified," police said in a statement. "Both the Gettysburg Police Department and National Park Rangers would like to thank the public for assistance."