Landslide-triggered tsunami in Alaska causes damage at national park

SWEARD, Alaska – Visitors to a national park south of Anchorage in Alaska are being warned of potential dangers after a landslide-triggered tsunami caused damage earlier this month.

The tsunami was reported about 5 a.m. local time Aug. 7, and the National Park Service (NPS) said it sent water rushing over portions of Pendersen Lagoon near Aialik Bay within Kenai Fjords National Park.

Damage was reported to the boardwalk area of a private lodge, and a NPS campsite easement was also impacted and received damage to a food storage box.

Now visitors are being warned to be aware of their surroundings.

"Visitors to the area should remain vigilant for any signs of an impending landslide or tsunami, including sounds of rockfall, rapid lowering of water levels, and unusual currents or wave behavior," the NPS said in a news release.

That warning was issued because the NPS said it had "no degree of certainty about the potential for any future tsunami or magnitude."

The NPS said no injuries or fatalities were reported after the landslide and tsunami.