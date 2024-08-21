Devils Tower slammed by baseball-sized hail, closing the national park

Late Monday afternoon, a supercell developed across northeast Wyoming and tracked directly over Devils Tower, Wyoming, where it caused extensive damage to trees, buildings, campers and vehicles.
(Courtesy of Ken Nutter via NWS)
(Courtesy of Jodi Havener via NWS)
(Courtesy of Jodi Havener via NWS)
(Courtesy of Ken Nutter via NWS)
(State of Wyoming)
(Courtesy of Jodi Havener via NWS)
(Courtesy of Ken Nutter via NWS)
Here's a look at the damage after the storm outside Devils Tower Trading Post on Monday.
(Devils Tower Trading Post)
(Courtesy of Thomas Winesett via NWS)
Davis said his business sustained about 20 broken windows and extensive mud accumulation from the hail that fell in front of the store. A 30-foot American flag positioned outside was also torn and devoid of any remaining stars.
"Picnic tables flew out and landed in the parking lot," he added. "Broken trees and all vegetation shredded."
(Devils Tower Trading Post)
The NWS said the supercell then tracked east through the Northern Black Hills and onto the plains of western South Dakota and continued to produce large hail, strong winds and heavy rain, before dissipating later in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.
The supercell then tracked eastward into Spearfish, South Dakota.
(Courtesy of Janice Wolfe via NWS)
Devils Tower is a geologic formation that rises out of the prairie near the Black Hills, according to NPS. It is considered sacred by the Northern Plains tribe and other indigenous people. The presence of hundreds of parallel cracks makes it one of the premier crack-climbing areas in North America.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible each day through Friday, the NWS said. A few of the storms may produce hail and strong winds. Critical fire weather conditions are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening across northeastern Wyoming and southwestern South Dakota.