New Florida law inspired by dog found chained during hurricane goes into effect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Three notable pieces of legislation designed to address issues that arise during extreme weather events and natural disasters took effect Wednesday in Florida, among more than two-dozen new statewide laws.

The weather-related measures deal with animal cruelty, the safety of utility workers restoring services after severe weather, and new requirements for disclosing flood risks to renters and buyers.

Many of the issues that the laws intend to help prevent have emerged after recent high-profile events such as Hurricane Ian in 2022, and Hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024.

Trooper’s Law: Protecting pets in disasters

Senate Bill 150, known as "Trooper’s Law," makes it a third-degree felony to tie up and abandon a dog outdoors during a natural disaster or the preparedness phase of any emergency.

The law was prompted by an abandoned dog found outside Tampa during Hurricane Milton in 2024.

During the preparedness and evacuation stage for the major hurricane, a bull terrier was discovered chained to a fence along Interstate 75, trapped in rising floodwaters.

The dog was rescued by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and was later nicknamed "Trooper."

Troopers said the owner was later found and arrested, but under the new law, a suspect would face penalties of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Utility worker protections during storm recovery

Another measure, known as Senate Bill 1386, increases protections for utility workers who are assaulted, threatened or attacked while repairing critical infrastructure.

Lawmakers said the new law is intended to safeguard workers who restore power, water, and communications in the aftermath of hurricanes and other severe weather events.

The law defines a utility worker as anyone wearing clear, identifiable markings from a utility company while engaged in maintaining or repairing systems such as electricity, gas, water, wastewater, or telecommunications.

The measure gained attention after a Hillsborough County man was arrested for allegedly threatening power crews restoring service after Hurricane Milton.

Deputies said the man became impatient during a traffic delay caused by repair work, then backed into a utility pole and fence before driving toward linemen and threatening to shoot them.

"For this person to threaten their lives and deliberately endanger them, all because of a traffic delay, shows a disturbing lack of regard for the safety of others and the critical work being done," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said immediately following the incident.

Flood risk disclosures for renters and buyers

Senate Bill 948 focuses on one of Florida’s most destructive and deadly hazards: flooding.

The new law requires landlords, mobile home park owners and property sellers to disclose flooding risks and any past damage from high-water events.

For tenants, the law also provides safeguards if they suffer major flood-related property losses after not receiving the required disclosure.

According to the bill, renters can terminate their lease and are entitled to the return of any prepayments or deposits.

The law extends similar requirements to condominium developers, who must provide flood disclosures to all parties before the property changes hands.

While the number of flooding events varies from year to year across the state, less than 15% of Florida households are covered by flood insurance, according to the National Flood Insurance Program.