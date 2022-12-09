Eagles vs. Giants: Weather could impact fantasy projections, gameplay in NFC East matchup

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ. - There's nothing like divisional games in the NFL, and there's a great one on tap for Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

The Eagles have been perfect away on the road this season (5-0) and could punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win or tie on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Giants are currently in the sixth spot in the NFC standings after picking up a tie against the Washington Commanders last week.

The Giants have hit a rough spot in their season. After a 6-1 start, they have slipped in recent weeks with a 1-3-1 record. But a win over the Eagles could help them get their season back on track.

And the weather just may play a hand in that.

Forecast

A fast-moving system will sweep across the Northeast on Sunday and Monday when snowflakes could fly as far south as the Hudson Valley of New York and southern New England for the first time this season.

FAST-MOVING SYSTEM COULD BRING SEASON'S FIRST DUSTINGS TO SOME SNOW-STARVED NORTHEAST CITIES

Much of the Interstate 95 corridor has yet to pick up measurable snowfall this season. While the majority of this upcoming snow will remain confined to the interior Northeast, the FOX Forecast Center can't rule out some snow trying to sneak into a few of the larger cities.

A light dusting of snow is also possible as far south as extreme northern New Jersey, but closer to I-95, there will likely be more rain than snow, especially from New York City and points south.

There could be a mix of rain and snow in East Rutherford, New Jersey, during the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants game, but any precipitation that does fall will likely be rain as the temperature is expected to be around the low 40s.

Game Prediction

When it comes to picking games, we never know how much of a factor weather can or will play. Usually, teams are picked because we believe they have better players, but what about picking a team solely based on how they have historically performed in certain weather conditions?

WHICH NFL TEAMS DO BEST IN THE COLD?



Well, that’s what we can do, thanks to SportsWeather .

SportsWeather has its own metrics system that compiles historical game-time weather data and meshes it against both NFL teams' and players' historical performance.

The feels-like temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees at game time on Sunday. At that temperature, historically, the Eagles are 29-24, and the Giants are 23-22.

Winds are expected to be blowing at 10 mph, and over the last 14 seasons, Philadelphia stands at 35-31-1 while the Giants are 29-23 when winds are blowing at that speed.

There is currently a 54% chance of precipitation on Sunday during the game, which could be that rain/snow mix. When that happens, the Eagles stand at 7-5, and the Giants come in at 7-8.

PICK: SportsWeather.com gives the Eagles the major weather edge and predicts them to defeat the Giants.

Be sure to check back with SportsWeather on game day, as weather can be unpredictable and may change from the current forecast.

DREW BREES LIGHTNING STRIKE VIDEO GOES VIRAL AFTER APPARENT MARKETING STUNT IN LOCALE FAMOUS FOR STRIKES

Fantasy Impact

Both teams are accustomed to playing in sloppy conditions, and the possible rain/snow mix shouldn't impact two key players that should be in your fantasy lineup this Sunday.

Let's start with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Last week was a great one for Hurts, both in reality and in fantasy. He threw for 380 yards and accounted for over 30 fantasy points.

According to SportsWeather, with Hurts being able to use his legs as well, they expect an increase in his average fantasy point production this week.

On the other side of the ball, you can't forget about Giants' running back, Saquon Barkley. He has a touchdown in five of his last six games and has the fifth-most fantasy points among running backs.

ARTIFICIAL TURF VS. REAL GRASS: NFL'S ONGOING PROBLEM WITH PLAYING SURFACES

The Eagles have tightened their run-game defense, so it may be tough sledding for Barkley as the defense's focus will be on him. SportsWeather expects the weather will cause a slight decrease in his fantasy production by .21 points.

Week 14 in the NFL marks the end of the fantasy football regular season, so hopefully, these two players can help your teams make it to the playoffs.