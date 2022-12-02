Drew Brees lightning strike video goes viral after apparent marketing stunt in locale famous for strikes

Reports flooded Twitter early Friday as to whether former NFL quarterback Drew Brees was struck by lightning.

Brees was said to be in Catatumbo along Lake Maracaibo for a sports betting commercial.

While rumors swirled, the PointsBet Sportsbook team, who Brees was working with, put out a statement on Twitter:

"We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with Brees’ team and will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours. At this stage we will not be making any further comment."

Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela is known for the excessive amount of lightning strikes it gets yearly.

The city averages 300 days a year, recording at least one lightning strike.

US STRUCK BY 194 MILLION BOLTS OF LIGHTNING LAST YEAR, LED BY TEXAS' 42 MILLION STRIKES

"Warm water temperatures, favorable winds, and its location in the tropics create prime conditions for thunderstorms to develop and make Lake Maracaibo the lightning capital of the world," a report by Vaisala stated.

So even though reports later came out that Brees was fine, it was a good gimmick and location for any type of striking publicity stunt.