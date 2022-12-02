Search

The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Drew Brees lightning strike video goes viral after apparent marketing stunt in locale famous for strikes

Reports flooded Twitter early Friday as to whether former NFL quarterback Drew Brees was struck by lightning. His location, Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela, is known for the excessive amount of lightning strikes it gets yearly.

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
They say lightning never strikes twice, which makes it especially hard to capture on video. These are some of the wildest videos of lightning and the damage that it causes. 01:32

Craziest lightning caught on camera

They say lightning never strikes twice, which makes it especially hard to capture on video. These are some of the wildest videos of lightning and the damage that it causes.

Reports flooded Twitter early Friday as to whether former NFL quarterback Drew Brees was struck by lightning.

Brees was said to be in Catatumbo along Lake Maracaibo for a sports betting commercial. 

While rumors swirled, the PointsBet Sportsbook team, who Brees was working with, put out a statement on Twitter

"We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with Brees’ team and will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours. At this stage we will not be making any further comment."

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 25: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts against the Carolina Panthers during a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images)

Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela is known for the excessive amount of lightning strikes it gets yearly.

The city averages 300 days a year, recording at least one lightning strike.

US STRUCK BY 194 MILLION BOLTS OF LIGHTNING LAST YEAR, LED BY TEXAS' 42 MILLION STRIKES

"Warm water temperatures, favorable winds, and its location in the tropics create prime conditions for thunderstorms to develop and make Lake Maracaibo the lightning capital of the world," a report by Vaisala stated.

So even though reports later came out that Brees was fine, it was a good gimmick and location for any type of striking publicity stunt.

Tags
Loading.