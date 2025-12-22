Dreaming of a white Christmas? These lucky states could see one

It’s that time of year again when some snow lovers carry out the superstition of wearing their pajamas inside out in hopes of bringing snow for Christmas. But which Americans will be lucky enough to see a white Christmas? The FOX Forecast Center has a list of 14 states where snowbirds can expect a white Christmas, stretching across the West, Midwest, and Northeast regions.

While a warm weather pattern persists across the country, above-average temperatures could bring a record-warm Christmas to over 40 cities across 12 states, leaving many without snow. But this group of lucky states are all expected to see over an inch of it.

The Fox Forecast Center explains that for the holiday to be considered a white Christmas, at least 1 inch of snow must be on the ground at 7 a.m. Christmas morning — and these locations make the cut.

White Christmas in the West: 5 Lucky States

Within the western part of the U.S., five northern states are expected to have a white Christmas: Washington, Idaho, Wyoming, California and Montana. The graph below highlights snow depths in the region.

Farther north, near Seattle, Washington, higher snow totals are expected, along with other cities such as Helena, MT and Boise, ID as the dark purple indicates up to 24 inches of snow, while orange shows more than 24 inches.

The lowest expected snow totals for this region would be in Montana, reaching 8 to 12 inches, while the highest totals are forecast in Washington, with a whopping 24 to 36 inches of snow.

White Christmas in the Midwest: 4 Lucky States

Within the Midwest, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Dakota are expected to see white this Christmas. With the highest snow totals expected to reach 12 inches and lower totals, within North Dakota, expected to receive up to 5 inches.

The farther north you go in these states, the map shows a greater snow total, while the dark blue indicates less than an inch, not enough for a white Christmas.

White Christmas in the Northeast: 5 Lucky States

The Northeast consists of five lucky states that are expected to see a white Christmas: New York, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont and Massachusetts. These states historically see snow on Christmas.

This year's totals are expected to range from up to 5 inches in Massachusetts, to up to 24 inches in New York. Much of these states sit in the pink to purple category, indicating more depth.

For snow lovers hoping for a white Christmas, these 14 states are the places to look out for. While many Americans will experience above-average temperatures, Washington, Idaho, Wyoming, California, Montana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, New York, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, and Massachusetts, can expect an inch or more of snow on the ground on Christmas. Whether it’s a dusting or heavy covering, these lucky states are set to bring on the classic snowy white Christmas many dream of.