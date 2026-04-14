Over a dozen injured in crash involving more than 75 cars amid snowy conditions

At least 19 people were injured in a massive multi-vehicle crash involving more than 75 cars amid snowy conditions in Silverthorne, Colorado, on Tuesday.

HISTORIC WINTER STORM CHARGES ACROSS THE US, CAUSES SEVERAL MULTI-VEHICLE PILEUPS AMID DANGEROUS SNOW AND ICE

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 and Highway 6, just east of the Eisenhower Tunnel.

According to Colorado State Patrol, injured motorists have been transported to nearby hospitals with varying injuries. No fatalities have been reported at this time.

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Authorities are rerouting drivers over Loveland Pass. However, due to the severity of the crash, drivers approaching the Eisenhower Tunnel should expect to be turned around.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said winter driving conditions are currently being reported throughout the I-70 mountain corridor.

The local sheriff’s office said injuries have been reported, but the full extent is still unknown.

Gov. Jared Polis posted to social media earlier this evening, expressing support for those affected.

"Our thoughts are with everyone impacted, and we are grateful to the first responders and state employees working quickly and safely in difficult conditions to help those impacted and get the road reopen," Polis said.

OVER 50 CARS, MULTIPLE SEMI-TRUCKS INVOLVED IN PILE-UP ON I-75 IN MICHIGAN AMID DANGEROUS WINTER STORM

As of this time, the highway remains closed, and there is no estimated time for reopening.