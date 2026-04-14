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Over a dozen injured in crash involving more than 75 cars amid snowy conditions

The Colorado Department of Transportation said winter driving conditions are currently being reported throughout the I-70 mountain corridor.

By Alexandra Myers
Source FOX Weather
Snowy conditions snarled traffic on I-70 in Colorado when it caused two multi-car crashes. At least two dozen cars were involved in the incident, with one passenger needing to be transported to a nearby hospital. Local authorities are urging drivers to avoid driving in the snowy mountains until conditions improve. 00:16

FILE: Snowy conditions cause multi-car, multi-crash on Colorado interstate

Snowy conditions snarled traffic on I-70 in Colorado when it caused two multi-car crashes. At least two dozen cars were involved in the incident, with one passenger needing to be transported to a nearby hospital. Local authorities are urging drivers to avoid driving in the snowy mountains until conditions improve.

At least 19 people were injured in a massive multi-vehicle crash involving more than 75 cars amid snowy conditions in Silverthorne, Colorado, on Tuesday.

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The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 and Highway 6, just east of the Eisenhower Tunnel.

According to Colorado State Patrol, injured motorists have been transported to nearby hospitals with varying injuries. No fatalities have been reported at this time.

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    At least 19 people were injured in a massive multi-vehicle crash involving more than 75 cars. (Clear Creak County Sheriff's/Facebook)

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    A multi-vehicle crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Highway 6, just east of the Eisenhower Tunnel. (Clear Creek County Sheriff's/Facebook)

Authorities are rerouting drivers over Loveland Pass. However, due to the severity of the crash, drivers approaching the Eisenhower Tunnel should expect to be turned around.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said winter driving conditions are currently being reported throughout the I-70 mountain corridor.

A multi-vehicle crash occurred in Silverthorne, Colorado. 

(Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office / FOX Weather)

The local sheriff’s office said injuries have been reported, but the full extent is still unknown.

Gov. Jared Polis posted to social media earlier this evening, expressing support for those affected.

"Our thoughts are with everyone impacted, and we are grateful to the first responders and state employees working quickly and safely in difficult conditions to help those impacted and get the road reopen," Polis said.

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As of this time, the highway remains closed, and there is no estimated time for reopening.

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