Will the Dolphins-Patriots Sunday Night Football game be impacted by Hurricane Lee?

In what will hopefully be a better show than last week’s Cowboys-Giants game, the Miami Dolphins are set to take on the New England Patriots this weekend at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Also arriving in New England this weekend is Hurricane Lee, which is expected to bring tropical-storm-force winds to the Boston area.

TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS ISSUED FOR MASSACHUSETTS AS HURRICANE LEE MOVES CLOSER TO NEW ENGLAND

A Tropical Storm Watch is already in effect for Boston, while the southern Massachusetts coast, Cape Cod and Nantucket are under Tropical Storm Warnings ahead of Hurricane Lee’s arrival.

Watches and Warnings

(FOX Weather)



And while you’d think that the Miami Dolphins would be used to tropical conditions, will Patriots’ quarterback Mac Jones need to utilize Ezekiel Elliott with more of a running game due to the weather?

Forecast for the Dolphins vs. Patriots game

The outer bands from Hurricane Lee are expected to arrive in New England beginning Friday and last through most of the day Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force wind gusts are also forecast to accompany the heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Forecast rain totals from Hurricane Lee.

(FOX Weather)



And while Hurricane Lee could impact college games on Saturday, the storm is expected to move away from New England and into Canada by Sunday afternoon.

Despite the departure of the storm, gusty winds could still be around during the 6:20 p.m. Sunday kickoff, but rain should not dampen the roofless Gillette Stadium.

However, the question remains: What impacts could be left behind once Hurricane Lee leaves New England?

Potential impacts

Will the Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill be as electric this week with another 215 receiving yards? Possibly, but that is not the type of electricity the area should be concerned with.

With the strong winds from Hurricane Lee and more rain on an already saturated ground, power will be an issue across the state.

Hurricane Lee has the potential to knock out power in more than half a dozen states from New York to Maine. Numerous power outages are expected from Maine through coastal Massachusetts. Power outages in Boston are possible from Saturday morning through early Sunday morning.

In 2011, Hurricane Irene forced the Patriots to adjust operations, but the game continued despite nearby damage and power outages.

There is no word yet if the NFL plans to flex or postpone Sunday's game.