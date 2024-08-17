Experienced Death Valley hiker rescued after overheating, losing consciousness

A man was rescued Tuesday after heat and dehydration caused him to lose consciousness while on a hike in Death Valley National Park, park officials said.

The experienced desert hiker, who is also an employee of a Death Valley National Park resort, began his hike at 4 a.m. local time from Panamint Springs Resort.

The man hiked more than 8 and a half miles and gained 4,600 feet in elevation by 12 p.m. reaching the summit of Panamint Butte, according to the NPS.

On his way back, he tried descending through a canyon, but eventually opted to climb back up and make his descent via the route he climbed that morning.

By 4:30 p.m., he ran out of water. Park officials said the man lost consciousness and then slid down a slope covered in rock fragments.

The man then woke up bruised after an unknown period of time, and then used the SOS function of his Garmin to call for help at around 6 p.m.

A Navy helicopter rescued the man around 11:15 p.m. after hours of delays, according to the NPS.

After this ordeal, the man offered the following guidance for hikers.

"Carry more water than you think you need," he said. "Have a plan and tell someone where you’re going. Carry a Garmin or some sort of communication device if you’re not staying close to a road."

In another heat-related incident in the park, a man died of heat exposure at Natural Bridge Trailhead on Aug. 1. Also, a woman was rescued after becoming lost and then unconscious in July, when the temperature reached 115 degrees.