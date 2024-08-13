Heat kills California man who drove off cliff in Death Valley, officials say

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – A man officials said had become disoriented at Death Valley National Park died of heat exposure earlier this month after he drove off a cliff.

Peter Hayes Robino, 57, died of heat exposure on Aug. 1, park officials said.

According to officials, Robino was seen stumbling at the Natural Bridge Trailhead parking lot, after returning from the one-mile roundtrip Natural Bridge Trail. Bystanders offered to help Robino, but he declined. The bystanders noted that Robino’s responses did not make sense.

Officials said Robino then entered his car and drove off a 20-foot embankment at the edge of the parking lot, the NPS said.

As one bystander left to call 911, others assisted Robino as he walked back to the parking lot and provided him with some shade.

The NPS emergency personnel arrived at the scene about 20 minutes after the 911 call was made. By the time they arrived, Robino had stopped breathing.

NPS emergency medical technicians began CPR on Robino and moved him into the air-conditioned ambulance. He was declared dead about 30 minutes after their arrival.

Park officials said an autopsy revealed that Robino died of hyperthermia. They noted that temperatures of 119 degrees were recorded at Furnace Creek weather station the day Robino died.

Robino was a resident of Duarte, a community in Los Angeles County.

"My condolences go out to Mr. Robino’s family and friends," said Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds, who was one of the EMTs that responded to this incident. "His death serves as a reminder not to underestimate the dangers of extreme heat."

Robino's death is the second heat-related death that has occurred at the park this summer.

Park officials reminded summer park visitors to keep the following guidance in mind: