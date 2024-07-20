Woman saved in Death Valley by good Samaritans after collapsing from heat during hike

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – A woman was rescued after becoming lost and then unconscious in Death Valley National Park on Thursday when temperatures reached 115 degrees.

According to park officials, she and a man had embarked on a hike at 9:30 a.m. local time around Badlands Loop – a trail that takes up to two hours to complete.

At the time, the temperature had risen to about 110 degrees.

The two reportedly became lost, which prolonged the amount of time they were on the trail.

Eventually, the woman was no longer able to walk, according to the NPS. The man then walked back to the trailhead at Zabriskie Point to find help, as cell service is unavailable in the area.

A bystander in the trailhead parking lot, upon learning about the situation, drove 5 miles to the Furnace Creek Visitor Center to report the emergency. At this point, the temperature had risen to about 115 degrees, officials said.

When park rangers arrived at the trailhead, bystanders were carrying the sick woman to the parking lot.

She was placed into a NPS ambulance, where she was cooled. The ambulance then drove the woman to a landing zone at an elevation of 3,000 feet to meet an air ambulance.

The NPS noted that transporting the woman to the helicopter landing zone, rather than having the copter arrive at the parking lot, was necessary as some helicopters are unable to operate where temperatures are higher than 115 degrees.

A helicopter from Mercy Air then flew the woman to Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas.

Tips for safe hiking in Death Valley

Park officials provided the following advice for people visiting Death Valley National Park during the summer:

Know how much heat you can withstand and acclimate yourself to the hot environment.

Remain in or within a 10-minute walk from air-conditioned areas.

Hike at low elevations, where temperatures are usually highest, only before 10 a.m.

Travel only by driving on paved roads. If need be, your vehicle can provide shelter from the heat and allow you to be found more easily by park officials.

Seek shade when the temperatures are highest during the day.

Protect yourself from the Sun by wearing a hat and using an umbrella.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Maintain your electrolyte levels by eating salty snacks.

Earlier this month, Death Valley National Park reached 128 degrees. The California park has an all-time heat record of 134 degrees.