Chiefs-Buccaneers game in Kansas City could have stormy implications for Monday Night Football

KANSAS CITY – The Chiefs will have more to worry about than their unbeaten record when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Monday Night Football as storms could cause big problems in Kansas City.

The central U.S. is already on alert as severe weather will threaten areas from Texas to Missouri on Monday, with some areas seeing severe weather for the third straight day.

KELCE FAMILY ADVOCATES FOR NFL STADIUMS TO USE GRASS FIELDS AFTER TURF INJURY

Kickoff at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is set for 7:15 p.m. CT, and ongoing storms throughout Monday are already drenching the field.

Flood Watches were issued south of Kansas City as storms drenched Missouri.

While the Chiefs are a favorite to win tonight’s matchup, storms could force Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield to lean heavily on the run game, even though both teams will be without some big offensive weapons.

WHY IS ARROWHEAD IN KANSAS CITY THE LOUDEST NFL STADIUM?

Without Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Mayfield will already be utilizing Rachaad White – rain or not.

With Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco on injured reserve, Kareem Hunt should see plenty of fantasy points along with Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Rain chances remain in the forecast through the end of the game.

Forecast for Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.

(FOX Weather)



