War-torn Ukrainian family finds peace in North Carolina, only to drown in Helene's floods

BURNSVILLE, N.C. – A North Carolina family's journey from war-torn Ukraine to the U.S. was tragically cut short. They were killed not by the familiar threats of artillery and rocket barrages, but by a more insidious force of nature.

The once tranquil South Toe River was transformed into a raging torrent by the relentless downpour of Hurricane Helene. The storm swept away Ricky Wiebe's family's home, leaving four loved ones, including a 13-year-old boy, missing and presumed dead.

CHIMNEY ROCK MAYOR SAYS TOWN DEVASTATED BY HELENE WILL REBUILD BUT 'GOING TO TAKE A LONG TIME'

Journey to newfound hope

Helene shattered the serene Western North Carolina countryside on Sept. 27. The small, tight-knit community of Burnsville, nestled near Asheville, bore the brunt of the storm's wrath. It was the same Southeast community that had embraced the Wiebes; the same place with newfound hope where they had envisioned building a new life.

Authorities have located the bodies of two of the missing family members, found together, holding each other, according to the family. They were discovered more than 9 miles from where their home used to be, said Wiebe, who spoke to FOX Weather from Los Angeles on behalf of his family.

"They had to put their lives on the line to get to them. They did it for free out of the kindness of their heart," he added. "Unfortunately, it seems like the search and rescue is winding down because it's been so long already. It's going on for three weeks now."

MORE THAN 90 PEOPLE STILL MISSING IN NORTH CAROLINA AFTER HURRICANE HELENE

Wiebe's brother's sister-in-law, along with her husband, teenage son and mother, fled Ukraine from the ravaged region of Kherson in April 2022. As the first city overtaken by Russian forces, the town was considered a dangerous place.

As they embarked on a perilous journey through Russia, they were constantly on the brink of capture, Wiebe said. They eventually managed to cross into Latvia, then Lithuania and made their way to Poland.

RECOVERY EFFORTS UNDERWAY IN NORTH CAROLINA AS HELENE DEATH TOLL TOPS 250 ACROSS 7 STATES

After several months, the family finally reached Miami in June 2022, where other family members joined them the following month. Their extended family welcomed them at the airport and drove them to Burnsville, where they experienced a heartfelt reunion.

"They were so happy when they got here," Wiebe said. "They finally made it."

Soon after arriving, the family received work authorization and began jobs in home construction and cleaning services. A year later, they secured a mobile home to rent near their family.

FAMILY DOG AIDS IN RESCUE OF 11-YEAR-OLD OWNER AFTER HELENE MUDSLIDE IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA

"They escaped a terrible situation, and they lived in joy, peace, and happiness for about two years," Wiebe said.

Then, the river took them away.

‘Monster’ river haunts family

The Wiebes only expected about 12 inches of rain, but it increased to at least 30 inches in an instant.

Wiebe said his brother was in his house, and the water was up to his knees before he knew it. As his family fled their home, scrambling up the hill to higher ground for survival, the water rose at an alarming pace. They were forced to leave everything behind, some without even shoes, as they battled against hurricane-force rain and winds.

HELENE KILLS 11 MEMBERS OF THE SAME FAMILY AFTER MUDSLIDE DESTROYS THEIR COMMUNITY

"This was not a flood. A flood is a nice word," he added. "This was a raging out-of-control monster of a river that rose 100 feet and ate trailers and trash trucks and homes and just turned them into scrap metal."

The same river that now destroyed their family had once been a source of tranquility and joy.

Wiebe and his brother grew up on the river, their childhood filled with the joy of fishing, tubing, and navigating the rapids. Their home was nestled right beside the river, a beautiful spot that offered the soothing sounds of flowing water as a lullaby.

HURRICANE HELENE PRODUCES ‘UNSURVIVABLE’ STORM SURGE, OVER 1 MILLION POWER OUTAGES

"But unfortunately, now this river has totally ripped up the landscape, and it doesn't look like it once did before," Wiebe said. "My brother is this scared of the river for what it's done and the power that it can have now."

For now, Wiebe said his family's ultimate goal is to rebuild.

"We have more property higher up, and the water will never touch us there," Wiebe said. "But of course, we're going to have to come to peace with the river."

Wiebe's family's tragedy is just one of many in the region devastated by the flooding.

As the North Carolina community unites to support the dozens of others who have also lost their lives and the numerous people still missing, Wiebe established a GoFundMe to help his family meet their immediate and long-term needs as they navigate the difficult road to recovery following their devastating loss.

"This is their home and community; they can’t just leave," Wiebe said. "Please help them continue on and prevent this horrible tragedy from worsening."