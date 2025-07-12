The 20 best places to watch the sunset

MAMMOTH, Wyo.– Summer offers some of the most colorful and exquisite sunsets there are to see, but what if you want a sunset view that's great year-round?

New data from SIXT revealed the best sunsets across the U.S., ranking more than 200 locations by popularity and environmental quality.

By analyzing search trends, social media data and air quality metrics like pollution and visibility, the list highlights clear-sky escapes and viral sunset spots.

The five states to make the list were Wyoming, Washington, Hawaii, Michigan and Virginia.

Coming in first place with low air pollution and crystal skies is a beautiful landscape in Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park. Calcite Springs took first place.

Yellowstone National Park also made the list for best sunset views, coming in at No. 6 with by far more social media searches than any other place at 441,000, data showed.

Heading to the Pacific Northwest, Skagit Valley in Washington state nabbed second spot. With low air pollution and over 6,000 TikTok searches, it's a great place to catch the sunset.

Skagit Valley is known for its tulip festival in the spring, making it a popular spot to visit for photos and videos.

The top of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano took the bronze, proving to be a popular photo opportunity among tourists, with still good ar quality.

Kilauea just wrapped up another explosive episode. Making it the volcano's 28th eruption since December.

In the same vein, Hawai'i Volcanoes Park was in fourth place. The national park had nearly 40,000 social media hits.

The national park is home to Kilauea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Heading back to Washington state, Jenne Farm on Whidbey Island took fifth place.

According to the Jenne Farm website, it's one of the original farmsteads in Washington state, and offers a hidden gem for sunset viewing.

Other top spots that made the list were Au Sable Light Station in Michigan. Inspiration Point in Wyoming and Overall Run Falls in Virginia.

Grand Teton National Park joined Yellowstone and Hawai'i Volcanoes as top national parks for sunset viewing.

Check out the full list of the best 20 sunsets below.