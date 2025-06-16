Man falls 30 feet off cliff trying to get a better look at Kilauea volcano eruption in Hawaii

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii – A 30-year-old man was rescued last week after falling 30 feet from a cliff in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

It happened last Wednesday near the Byron Ledge Trail and serves as a stark reminder to stay on marked trails and come prepared, park officials warned.

"We will say it again: Stay on marked trails and overlooks," Hawaii Volcanoes National Park rangers said. "Do not approach earth cracks or cliff edges, the edge is often unstable, undercut, or hidden by vegetation or loose rocks."

According to a statement from the agency, the man, whose identity has not been released, ventured off-trail in an attempt to get a closer look at the Kīlauea volcano eruption. The man told rangers that he got too close to the sheer cliff edge and fell, sustaining minor facial injuries.

"A tree had broken the man’s fall and prevented him from plunging another hundred feet or so to the caldera floor, which could have resulted in his death," park officials said.

The man was also not equipped with a flashlight or headlamp, making his off-trail excursion in the dark even more perilous, according to rangers.

"The park’s well-trained search and rescue team responded quickly and performed a high-angle rescue that involved rappelling down the steep, heavily vegetated cliff face and hoisted the man to safety," officials said.

Last Wednesday's eruption, the 25th episode of Kīlauea's current activity, began around noon and concluded at 8:08 p.m. It featured lava fountains soaring over 1,000 feet and generating voluminous flows on the crater floor.

While the eruption occurred in a closed area of the park due to serious hazards, it was visible from numerous overlooks along the caldera rim, authorities noted.