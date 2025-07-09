See it: Hawaii's Mount Kilauea shoots lava skyward amid latest eruption

HAWAII VOLCANO NATIONAL PARKS, Hawaii – Mount Kilauea erupted to life Wednesday as one of the world's most active volcanoes makes headlines once again.

Since Dec. 23, the volcano has been intermittently erupting within the summit caldera in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The 28th eruption of the volcano began at 4:10 a.m. HST and is exhibiting a vent overflow, with fountains reaching heights of 150 feet, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Past episodes have seen lava fountains reach as high as 1,000 feet, as it did two eruption cycles ago.

So far, we have yet to see fountains of this magnitude, but officials warn it could happen soon.

This episode occurs within a closed-off area of the National Park. Hazards associated with the eruptive episodes include the release of toxic volcanic gas, including sulfur dioxide, which could have far-reaching impacts downwind.

Pele's hair has also been a concern amid the eruption of the volcano. Pele's hair is strands of volcanic glass, often produced by lava fountain activity, and can be carried over 10 miles, according to the USGS.

The USGS has initiated an orange alert level, which means the volcano is exhibiting heightened or escalating unrest with increased potential of an eruption.