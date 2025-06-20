See it: Hawaii's Kilauea wakes from brief nap with 26th eruptive episode

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK – Hawaii's Kilauea volcano kicked off summer with a bang, erupting in the wee hours of the morning on Friday. It's the volcano's 26th eruptive episode since Dec. 23.

Lava fountains, essentially jets of lava ejected into the sky, were recorded to be over 1,000 feet high, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, last erupted June 11.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has set an Orange Alert Level, indicating an eruption in progress, but dangers are limited.

Hazards associated with the eruptive episodes include the release of toxic volcanic gas, including sulfur dioxide, which could have far-reaching impacts downwind.

Pele's hair has also been a concern during the eruptive episodes at Kilauea.

Pele's hair are strands of volcanic glass, which are often produced by lava fountaining activity, and can be carried by the wind . Pele’s hair can sometimes cluster and tangle together on the ground, making it look like tumbleweeds.

The National Parks Service warns that while the glass strands are brittle, they are also quite sharp and can become lodged in the skin or eyes.