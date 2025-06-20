Search
See it: Hawaii's Kilauea wakes from brief nap with 26th eruptive episode

Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, last erupted June 11.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, lava was seen shooting 1,000 feet into the air at Kilauea on Friday morning as the Hawaii volcano entered another active phase of its monthslong eruption.

Lava shoots from Kilauea as Hawaii volcano enters another eruptive episode

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK Hawaii's Kilauea volcano kicked off summer with a bang, erupting in the wee hours of the morning on Friday. It's the volcano's 26th eruptive episode since Dec. 23.

Lava fountains, essentially jets of lava ejected into the sky, were recorded to be over 1,000 feet high, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has set an Orange Alert Level, indicating an eruption in progress, but dangers are limited.

MAN FALLS 30 FEET OFF CLIFF TRYING TO GET A BETTER LOOK AT KILAUEA VOLCANO ERUPTION IN HAWAII

    Image of Kilauea's 26th eruptive episode on June 20, 2025.  (USGS)

  HAWAII, UNITED STATES - JUNE 12: Lava fountains rise over 500 feet above the western rim of Halemaumau crater during the ongoing 25th eruptive episode of the Klauea summit eruption in Hawaii, United States, on June 11, 2025.
    HAWAII, UNITED STATES - JUNE 12: Lava fountains rise over 500 feet above the western rim of Halemaumau crater during the ongoing 25th eruptive episode of the Klauea summit eruption in Hawaii, United States, on June 11, 2025.  (USGS - M. Zoeller)

  HAWAII, UNITED STATES - JUNE 12: Lava fountains rise over 500 feet above the western rim of Halemaumau crater during the ongoing 25th eruptive episode of the Klauea summit eruption in Hawaii, United States, on June 11, 2025.
    HAWAII, UNITED STATES - JUNE 12: Lava fountains rise over 500 feet above the western rim of Halemaumau crater during the ongoing 25th eruptive episode of the Klauea summit eruption in Hawaii, United States, on June 11, 2025.  (USGS - M. Zoeller)

  HAWAII, UNITED STATES - JUNE 12: Lava fountains rise over 500 feet above the western rim of Halemaumau crater during the ongoing 25th eruptive episode of the Klauea summit eruption in Hawaii, United States, on June 11, 2025.
    HAWAII, UNITED STATES - JUNE 12: Lava fountains rise over 500 feet above the western rim of Halemaumau crater during the ongoing 25th eruptive episode of the Klauea summit eruption in Hawaii, United States, on June 11, 2025.  (USGS - M. Zoeller)

Hazards associated with the eruptive episodes include the release of toxic volcanic gas, including sulfur dioxide, which could have far-reaching impacts downwind.

Pele's hair has also been a concern during the eruptive episodes at Kilauea.

Pele's hair are strands of volcanic glass, which are often produced by lava fountaining activity, and can be carried by the wind. Pele’s hair can sometimes cluster and tangle together on the ground, making it look like tumbleweeds. 

The National Parks Service warns that while the glass strands are brittle, they are also quite sharp and can become lodged in the skin or eyes.

