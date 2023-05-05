What is a dropsonde? How these Pringles-can-sized tubes help hurricane forecasters

During hurricane season, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center rely on tremendous amounts of data to build an accurate forecast for tropical systems.

One of the most valuable tools in their arsenal is called a dropsonde – a modest-looking tube packed with instruments that is dropped into a hurricane or tropical storm to collect real-time data.

"It’s a little bigger than a Pringles can," Rebecca Waddington, a NOAA Hurricane Hunter, said during a 2022 interview with FOX Weather.

Dropsondes are loaded into launcher tubes inside the Hurricane Hunter aircraft, where they are dropped from various heights and sent on a journey into some of the worst weather on Earth. A small parachute attached to the dropsonde deploys moments after it is released to prevent it from tumbling end-over-end.

"Inside this tube are several instruments," Waddington said. "They measure temperature, dew point, GPS-derived wind speed and direction, atmospheric pressure."

As the dropsonde falls, the data being collected is radioed back to the aircraft that released it, where scientists perform a quality check on the information.

"When it looks good, we will then transmit it via satellite to get ingested into the models for a forecast," Waddington said.

The information collected by dropsondes is referred to as in-situ data. "In situ" is a Latin phrase meaning "on site."

Dropsondes are similar to radiosondes – instrument packets that are attached to weather balloons and are launched from the ground. Unlike radiosondes, dropsondes aren’t meant to be recovered after they are dropped, which is why they are also called "expendables."

A diagram of a dropsonde.

NCAR



Used by more than just Hurricane Hunters

Dropsondes are used by just about anyone who wants in-situ data about the atmosphere.

According to the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, dropsondes were first developed by the National Center for Atmospheric Research in the 1970s.

Dropsondes are also released from a remotely-piloted aircraft operated by NOAA and NASA called the Environmental Global Hawk to study not only hurricanes but also weather in the polar regions and other places around the world.