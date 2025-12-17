High Wind Warnings: What do they mean and when are they issued?

High wind advisories are issued across the nation to alert the public of dangerous weather and to keep millions of Americans safe during active weather.

When it comes to High Wind Warnings, they are issued when the weather conditions pose a threat to life or property, meaning people in the path of a storm need to take protective action.

According to the National Weather Service, High Wind Warnings happen when winds not related to thunderstorms or severe weather are expected to be sustained at 40 mph or greater for at least an hour.

In higher elevation areas, they are issued when winds are at 50 mph or higher.

While the criteria for High Wind Warnings differ from place to place, the actions you should take to stay safe are the same.

It is suggested to seek shelter right away. The best place to be during a high wind warning is inside. Postpone any outdoor activities until the wind subsides.

If you happen to be outside, watch out for debris. Objects on your property, tree limbs and street signs can become loose and pose a serious risk.

Try to secure all loose objects on your property. This includes patio furniture, umbrellas, grills, garbage cans, etc.

Trees and power lines can also fall during strong wind events. If you see a downed power line, call for help immediately and stay away from the downed line and anything it is touching.

If you are driving during a High Wind Warning, keep both hands on the wheel and slow down. Make sure you keep a safe distance from other vehicles, since gusts can push cars out of their lane. And don’t forget to keep an eye out for debris that may be blown onto the road.