New evacuations issued as wildfire threat persists in Oklahoma, Texas

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – New evacuations were issued in Oklahoma early Wednesday morning for the town of Meridian and the community of Seward in Logan County as wildfires spread amid days of bone-dry conditions.

Areas just north of nearby Oklahoma City were evacuated on Tuesday due to the spread of what officials are calling the 33 Road Fire. As of Tuesday, the fire had burned more than 32,000 acres and damaged more than 50 structures, according to the state Forestry Service.

Four people were killed in Oklahoma by a series of sweeping wildfires last week. Winds decreased on Wednesday after an extreme wildfire threat was issued earlier in the week due to expected hurricane-force wind gusts.

Since last week, more than 113 homes have been destroyed in Logan County alone, according to a social media post from the county fire chief.

Friday's fires in Stillwater destroyed the farmhouse of Gov. Kevin Stitt. The state's Office of Emergency Management said the fires have burned at least 400 homes in total.

Fast-moving fires in the western part of the state prompted the National Weather Service in Norman to issue a Fire Warning for Roger Mills and Beckham counties on Wednesday morning.

New wildfire evacuations were also issued Wednesday morning in northern Oklahoma in Pawnee County.

Portions of Texas, New Mexico remain under critical fire weather threat

While the threat has decreased in Oklahoma, critical fire weather conditions remain for more than 1 million people in southern and western Texas and southeastern New Mexico. The area of concern covers cities like Midland and San Angelo.

A 79-mph wind gust was recorded in Lubbock, Texas, on Tuesday.

Evacuations were lifted early Wednesday for the city of Borger, Texas, 80 miles north of Lubbock, after a wildfire ignited Tuesday within city limits. Officials said power remains out for most of the city.

While more than 1,200 homes were threatened, none were damaged, according to the city.

The Double S Fire, as the Texas A&M Forest Service has named it, has burned 350 acres and is 5% contained.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, fire weather conditions may continue into Thursday and Friday due to another storm system potentially bringing strong winds. Rain is not in the forecast for at least the next seven days.