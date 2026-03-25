Watch: Lightning strike sparks fire, explodes tree, and ruptures gas and water main in New South Wales

KATOOMBA, New South Wales — A powerful lightning strike hit Katoomba, New South Wales, on Monday, March 23, triggering a chain reaction that ignited a fire, caused trees to explode, and ruptured a gas and water main, blowing out nearby windows.

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According to Fire and Rescue New South Wales, crews from Katoomba and Leura arrived on the scene to find a footpath ablaze, gas seeping through the pavement, and a massive gum tree strewn across the roadway.

Firefighters managed to control the fire for roughly 90 minutes as gas and water services were turned off.

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The video captures the full impact of the strike, showing water gushing out amid the fire.

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And you can even see the significant blow to the tree as it is completely shattered.

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The agency highlighted in a Facebook post regarding the incident stating, "Wild weather can cause more damage than it looks. If you notice a gas smell or unusual bubbling near the ground after a storm, keep clear and call Triple Zero."