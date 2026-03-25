Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: Lightning strike sparks fire, explodes tree, and ruptures gas and water main in New South Wales

Fire and Rescue New South Wales warned on Facebook that wild weather conditions can cause hidden dangers and urged people to stay away from areas where gas smells or the ground bubbles.

By Olivia Stephens Source FOX Weather
Watch as powerful lighting strike in Katoomba, New South Wales, sparks a fire, explodes a tree, ruptures a gas and water main, and even blows out nearby windows on Monday. Fire and Rescue NSW warned: avoid gas leaks and bubbling ground—report hazards immediately. 00:48

Watch: Lightning strike in NSW causes fire, explodes tree, ruptures gas and water main

Watch as powerful lighting strike in Katoomba, New South Wales, sparks a fire, explodes a tree, ruptures a gas and water main, and even blows out nearby windows on Monday. Fire and Rescue NSW warned: avoid gas leaks and bubbling ground—report hazards immediately.

KATOOMBA, New South Wales — A powerful lightning strike hit Katoomba, New South Wales, on Monday, March 23, triggering a chain reaction that ignited a fire, caused trees to explode, and ruptured a gas and water main, blowing out nearby windows.

TOILET EXPLODES AFTER LIGHTNING STRIKES APARTMENT COMPLEX IN OKLAHOMA

According to Fire and Rescue New South Wales, crews from Katoomba and Leura arrived on the scene to find a footpath ablaze, gas seeping through the pavement, and a massive gum tree strewn across the roadway.

A powerful lightning strike hit Katoomba, New South Wales, on Monday, March 23, setting a footpath ablaze, causing a tree to explode, and rupturing gas and water mains, blowing out nearby windows.

A powerful lightning strike hit Katoomba, New South Wales, on Monday, March 23, setting a footpath ablaze, causing a tree to explode, and rupturing gas and water mains, blowing out nearby windows.

(Fire and Rescue NSW via Storyful)

Firefighters managed to control the fire for roughly 90 minutes as gas and water services were turned off.

WATCH: LIGHTNING STRIKE FRIES, EXPLODES TREE OUTSIDE A NASHVILLE HOME

The video captures the full impact of the strike, showing water gushing out amid the fire.

  • Lightning strike ignites fire and explodes tree in Katoomba, New South Wales, on Monday, March 23.
    Image 1 of 2

    Lightning strike ignites fire and explodes tree in Katoomba, New South Wales, on Monday, March 23.   (Fire and Rescue NSW via Storyful)

  • Lightning strike ignites fire and explodes tree in Katoomba, New South Wales, on Monday, March 23.
    Image 2 of 2

    Lightning strike ignites fire and explodes tree in Katoomba, New South Wales, on Monday, March 23.   (Fire and Rescue NSW via Storyful)

And you can even see the significant blow to the tree as it is completely shattered.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The agency highlighted in a Facebook post regarding the incident stating, "Wild weather can cause more damage than it looks. If you notice a gas smell or unusual bubbling near the ground after a storm, keep clear and call Triple Zero."

Tags
Loading...