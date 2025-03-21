Watch: Lightning strike fries, explodes tree outside a Nashville home

NASHVILLE – A tree in a Nashville neighborhood exploded after a bolt of lightning struck it on Saturday, sending shards of bark and wood flying into the air.

Home security footage captured the incident, which occurred in the midst of a tornado outbreak that raged across the South last week.

The video begins by showing a neighborhood with well-kempt front yards on a cloudy morning.

Suddenly, a tree located several feet away from a front porch is set ablaze by a lightning strike, splitting the tree trunk all the way down to the ground.