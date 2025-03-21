Search
Extreme Weather
Watch: Lightning strike fries, explodes tree outside a Nashville home

The incident occurred in the midst of a tornado-producing, severe weather outbreak that raged across the South last week.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
A tree in a Nashville neighborhood exploded after a bolt of lightning struck it recently, sending shards of bark and wood flying into the air. 

NASHVILLE – A tree in a Nashville neighborhood exploded after a bolt of lightning struck it on Saturday, sending shards of bark and wood flying into the air.

Home security footage captured the incident, which occurred in the midst of a tornado outbreak that raged across the South last week.

Lightning fries the tree, which is located between two driveways.

(Scott Johnson / TMX / FOX Weather)

The video begins by showing a neighborhood with well-kempt front yards on a cloudy morning.

Suddenly, a tree located several feet away from a front porch is set ablaze by a lightning strike, splitting the tree trunk all the way down to the ground.

