Extreme Weather
Top viral live moments of the year on FOX Weather

While in the field reporting across America, FOX Weather meteorologists and weather correspondents experienced nature at its worst. Here's a look back at the moments FOX Weather viewers watched the most.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen recalls saving a woman who was trapped in Atlanta floodwaters during Helene.

Bob Van Dillen talks about harrowing rescue during Helene flooding

FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen recalls saving a woman who was trapped in Atlanta floodwaters during Helene.

FOX Weather crews covered all kinds of extreme weather events during 2024, from hurricanes to blizzards, from tornado outbreaks to historic flooding. Coverage of the recovery from those disasters continues.

While in the field reporting across America, FOX Weather meteorologists and weather correspondents experienced nature at its meanest. Here's a look back at the moments FOX Weather viewers watched the most.

Power flashes light up night sky during Hurricane Helene

FOX Weather Meteorologist Ian Oliver was in St. Pete Beach, Florida in September when Hurricane Helene made landfall north of his live shot location. In the dark of night, Oliver was blasted by the outer bands of the hurricane and watched as the storm surge covered vehicles nearby. The sky lit up due to the wind knocking over a nearby transformer. 

FOX Weather Meteorologist Ian Oliver and his team battle powerful winds and rain to report on storm surge quickly coming into St. Pete Beach, Florida, Thursday night. Sept. 26, 2024.

Storm surge from Hurricane Helene begins to overtake St. Pete Beach

FOX Weather Meteorologist Ian Oliver and his team battle powerful winds and rain to report on storm surge quickly coming into St. Pete Beach, Florida, Thursday night. Sept. 26, 2024.

Tree topples onto FOX Weather vehicle during Hurricane Milton

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray always spends time during his preparation to cover a hurricane to ensure his shooting locations are safe from dangerous impacts. However, while covering Hurricane Milton's landfall, a tree came crashing down on his vehicle in Bradenton, Florida. 

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray describes trying to clear debris after a tree fell near his live shot location and the FOX Weather Beast during Hurricane Milton.

Milton's winds knock tree over near FOX Weather's Robert Ray

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray describes trying to clear debris after a tree fell near his live shot location and the FOX Weather Beast during Hurricane Milton.

‘I get emotional': Helene's devastation overwhelms FOX Weather meteorologist

In the days and months after Hurricane Helene dropped historic rainfall in western North Carolina and east Tennessee, FOX Weather teams were on the ground across the region, covering the deadly devastation. FOX Weather Meteorologist Jane Minar spent a lot of time with families who lost everything from the flooding. 

"The destruction is really kind of hard to put into words because it is such a vast scale," she said while reporting from Trade, Tennessee. "It's everywhere. It's down every road, it's down every county highway, it's down every state highway. Roads are washed out and people are cut off."

FOX Weather Meteorologist Jane Minar got emotional while reporting on the aftermath of Helene's catastrophic flooding at a Tennessee family's home.

'Sorry, I get emotional': FOX Weather meteorologist covering Helene disaster overwhelmed by destruction

FOX Weather Meteorologist Jane Minar got emotional while reporting on the aftermath of Helene's catastrophic flooding at a Tennessee family's home.

Mike Seidel blasted by Hurricane Helene's winds in Florida

Helene made landfall in Florida's Big Bend on Sept. 26 with 140-mph winds. FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel can barely be seen or heard in the live hit below as the eyewall made landfall. Seidel said green power flashes around him lit up the sky.

FOX Weather's Mike Seidel is in Perry, Florida, where he says the amount of power flashes from Hurricane Helene is unlike anything he's ever seen.

'Never seen anything like it:' Mike Seidel is hammered by Hurricane Helene's eyewall as Category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida

FOX Weather's Mike Seidel is in Perry, Florida, where he says the amount of power flashes from Hurricane Helene is unlike anything he's ever seen. 

FOX Weather tours Chimney Rock after Helene's disastrous hit

One month after Helene, FOX Weather Correspondents Brandy Campbell and Robert Ray were in historic Chimney Rock, North Carolina, where the sounds of recovery could be heard all around them. 

Campbell said every storm is different, but each hurricane season can continue to haunt the devastated areas. 

FOX Weather Correspondents Robert Ray and Brandy Campbell walk down Main Street in Chimney Rock, North Carolina, one month after Hurricane Helene devastated the region and reflect on the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, the disaster that was Hurricane Helene, and the resilience of the community.

Resilience and rebuilding: FOX Weather walks through Chimney Rock one month after Hurricane Helene

FOX Weather Correspondents Robert Ray and Brandy Campbell walk down Main Street in Chimney Rock, North Carolina, one month after Hurricane Helene devastated the region and reflect on the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, the disaster that was Hurricane Helene, and the resilience of the community.

Bob Van Dillen rescues woman from Helene's flooding in Atlanta

Journalists strive never to become the story, but that is set aside when someone needs help.

This dramatic rescue gained the most attention on FOX Weather’s YouTube page, and for good reason. On live national television, FOX Weather meteorologist Bob Van Dillen single-handily rescued a woman from her car surrounded by floodwater during a Flash Flood Emergency in Atlanta created by Hurricane Helene's rainfall. 

