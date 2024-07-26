'Very High' fire danger in effect for Yellowstone National Park

Wildfire activity is increasing, leading Yellowstone National Park officials to enact a park-wide fire danger level of "Very High," the park's second-highest fire danger level.

A Very High fire danger means that, under the current conditions, fires can easily begin from any cause and spread quickly, the National Park Service said. The lengths of flames would be long and intense, making efforts to control the fires very challenging.

This comes after lightning ignited four fires in the park last week, to which park crews have responded. As of Friday afternoon, one of those fires has been controlled.

In addition to the increased fire danger level, park officials are putting in place Stage 1 fire restrictions starting Saturday.

Stage 1 fire restrictions vary, depending on the location within the park. The NPS provided the following guidance.

Prohibited activities under Stage 1 fire restrictions

In the backcountry and along trails, these activities are prohibited:

Charcoal and all campfires, including those in established fire rings.

Permitted activities under Stage 1 fire restrictions

In the backcountry and along trails, these activities are permitted:

Smoking - Smoking should only occur in areas next to the provided fire ring in designated campsites or within a 3-foot-diameter area barren of all flammable material. Smokers should ensure that all cigarette butts are extinguished properly.

Portable gas stoves and lanterns - These items should only be used in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet.

In the frontcountry and developed areas, campfires are permitted in designated fire rings in day-use picnic areas and in the campgrounds listed below:

Madison.

Mammoth.

Slough Creek.

Canyon.

Indian Creek.

Lewis Lake.

Grant Village.

Bridge Bay.

Wildland fire safety

The NPS noted that all campfires should not be left alone, but if abandoned, should feel cold to the touch. They added that fireworks are not allowed in the park.

Should a wildland fire begin due to negligent fire use, park officials said visitors responsible for the fire could face fines and/or imprisonment.