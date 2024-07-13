Deadly western heat wave leads to Yellowstone rivers being closed to fishing

YELLOWSTONE, Wyo. – Fishing at Yellowstone National Park will be curbed starting Monday to protect native and wild trout fisheries amid the recent heat wave.

Temperatures at the nation’s oldest park reached the low 90s this week, according to the National Weather Service. This comes after a heat dome covered much of the West last week, causing temperatures to skyrocket.

This had a ripple effect on water temperatures in Yellowstone, which have exceeded 68 degrees, according to park officials. They added that the flows on a number of park rivers, streams and creeks are low.

"These conditions are extremely stressful to fish and can be fatal," the NPS said.

Until conditions improve, park officials will close the following waterways to fishing:

The Madison River and all associated tributaries.

The Firehole River and all associated tributaries.

The Gibbon River and all associated tributaries downstream of Norris Campground.

Park staff will monitor the temperatures and flows of rivers and streams. Based on their findings, the closures will be reassessed.

Officials did not provide an end date for the closures. They noted that additional closures or restrictions may be put into effect, if need be.

In the meantime, park visitors may fish at Yellowstone Lake and other lakes from sunrise to sunset, along with all other rivers and streams not on the list above.

Park officials asked anglers to fish during the coolest times of the day and to land fish quickly.