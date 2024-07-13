Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

Deadly western heat wave leads to Yellowstone rivers being closed to fishing

The Madison, Firehole and Gibbon rivers, along with all associated tributaries, will close until conditions improve, park officials said.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Dozens of all-time heat records have been broken in California and Nevada as a several-day heat wave relentlessly bakes the West.   02:04

FILE: Record-breaking heat continue to scorch the West

Dozens of all-time heat records have been broken in California and Nevada as a several-day heat wave relentlessly bakes the West.  

YELLOWSTONE, Wyo. – Fishing at Yellowstone National Park will be curbed starting Monday to protect native and wild trout fisheries amid the recent heat wave.

Temperatures at the nation’s oldest park reached the low 90s this week, according to the National Weather Service. This comes after a heat dome covered much of the West last week, causing temperatures to skyrocket.

This had a ripple effect on water temperatures in Yellowstone, which have exceeded 68 degrees, according to park officials. They added that the flows on a number of park rivers, streams and creeks are low.

Firehole River at Yellowstone National Park.

Firehole River at Yellowstone National Park. Firehole is one of the rivers that will be affected by the closures.

(Jacob W. Frank / NPS / FOX Weather)

"These conditions are extremely stressful to fish and can be fatal," the NPS said.

7 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK

Until conditions improve, park officials will close the following waterways to fishing:

  • The Madison River and all associated tributaries.
  • The Firehole River and all associated tributaries.
  • The Gibbon River and all associated tributaries downstream of Norris Campground.

Park staff will monitor the temperatures and flows of rivers and streams. Based on their findings, the closures will be reassessed.

Craig Matthews throws in a line on the Madison River.

A man throws in a line on the Madison River, which will be affected by the closures starting on Monday, July 15.

(NPS / FOX Weather)

Officials did not provide an end date for the closures. They noted that additional closures or restrictions may be put into effect, if need be.  

In the meantime, park visitors may fish at Yellowstone Lake and other lakes from sunrise to sunset, along with all other rivers and streams not on the list above.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Park officials asked anglers to fish during the coolest times of the day and to land fish quickly.

Tags
Loading...