Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: Typhoon Ragasa's storm surge destroys Hong Kong restaurant

Typhoon Ragasa made landfall around 5 p.m. local time on the China coast near Guangdong Province with winds of about 165 mph – the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane here in the U.S.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
The storm surge from Typhoon Ragasa busted through the doors of a Hong Kong restaurant on Wednesday, and the terrifying incident was caught on video.

Watch: Typhoon Ragasa's storm surge destroys Hong Kong restaurant

The storm surge from Typhoon Ragasa busted through the doors of a Hong Kong restaurant on Wednesday, and the terrifying incident was caught on video.

HONG KONG A dramatic video shows the moment that the destructive storm surge from Typhoon Ragasa in Asia busted through the front doors of a Hong Kong restaurant, essentially destroying the facility.

The incident occurred on Wednesday as Super Typhoon Ragasa was bearing down on Hong Kong and China after leaving at least 17 people dead in Taiwan.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This animated photo shows the moment when the storm surge from Typhoon Ragasa broke through a window of a Hong Kong restaurant on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.

This animated photo shows the moment when the storm surge from Typhoon Ragasa broke through a window of a Hong Kong restaurant on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.

(Anna Cholewka / Bistro La Baie via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Canadian restaurant owner Anna Cholewka said her "heart sank" when she heard the news that the typhoon had caused significant damage to her restaurant, Bistro La Baia, which she owns with her husband, Mark.

Cholewka told Storyful that typhoon shutters had been installed outside the restaurant and had held up during previous storms.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

  • People remove a fallen iron gate after the passing of Typhoon Ragasa in Yangjiang, southern China's Guangdong province on September 24, 2025. Fierce winds, pounding rain and rough seas battered southern China on September 24 as powerful Typhoon Ragasa made landfall in Guangdong province after killing at least 17 in Taiwan. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP) (Photo by ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images)
    Image 1 of 3

    People remove a fallen iron gate after the passing of Typhoon Ragasa in Yangjiang, southern China's Guangdong province on September 24, 2025. Fierce winds, pounding rain and rough seas battered southern China on September 24 as powerful Typhoon Ragasa made landfall in Guangdong province after killing at least 17 in Taiwan. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP) (Photo by ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

  • People clear debris after the passing of Typhoon Ragasa in Yangjiang, southern China's Guangdong province on September 24, 2025. Fierce winds, pounding rain and rough seas battered southern China on September 24 as powerful Typhoon Ragasa made landfall in Guangdong province after killing at least 17 in Taiwan. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP) (Photo by ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images)
    Image 2 of 3

    People clear debris after the passing of Typhoon Ragasa in Yangjiang, southern China's Guangdong province on September 24, 2025. Fierce winds, pounding rain and rough seas battered southern China on September 24 as powerful Typhoon Ragasa made landfall in Guangdong province after killing at least 17 in Taiwan. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP) (Photo by ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

  • TOPSHOT - A rescue team talks with inhabitants of a building during the passing of Super Typhoon Ragasa in Macau on September 24, 2025. Fierce winds, pounding rain and high seas battered Hong Kong on September 24 as Super Typhoon Ragasa headed into southern China after causing a lake burst that killed at least 14 people in Taiwan. (Photo by Eduardo Leal / AFP) (Photo by EDUARDO LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)
    Image 3 of 3

    TOPSHOT - A rescue team talks with inhabitants of a building during the passing of Super Typhoon Ragasa in Macau on September 24, 2025. Fierce winds, pounding rain and high seas battered Hong Kong on September 24 as Super Typhoon Ragasa headed into southern China after causing a lake burst that killed at least 14 people in Taiwan. (Photo by Eduardo Leal / AFP) (Photo by EDUARDO LEAL/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

Typhoon Ragasa made landfall around 5 p.m. local time on the China coast near Guangdong Province with winds of about 165 mph – the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane here in the U.S.

The typhoon is expected to continue to move inland and weaken as it crosses southern China. The storm is then forecast to move into northern Vietnam and Laos as a tropical depression and then a remnant low.

Rain from the typhoon is expected to continue to produce flooding, landslides and mudslides in those areas.

Tags
Loading...