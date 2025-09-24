Watch: Typhoon Ragasa's storm surge destroys Hong Kong restaurant

HONG KONG – A dramatic video shows the moment that the destructive storm surge from Typhoon Ragasa in Asia busted through the front doors of a Hong Kong restaurant, essentially destroying the facility.

The incident occurred on Wednesday as Super Typhoon Ragasa was bearing down on Hong Kong and China after leaving at least 17 people dead in Taiwan.

Canadian restaurant owner Anna Cholewka said her "heart sank" when she heard the news that the typhoon had caused significant damage to her restaurant, Bistro La Baia, which she owns with her husband, Mark.

Cholewka told Storyful that typhoon shutters had been installed outside the restaurant and had held up during previous storms.

Typhoon Ragasa made landfall around 5 p.m. local time on the China coast near Guangdong Province with winds of about 165 mph – the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane here in the U.S.

The typhoon is expected to continue to move inland and weaken as it crosses southern China. The storm is then forecast to move into northern Vietnam and Laos as a tropical depression and then a remnant low.

Rain from the typhoon is expected to continue to produce flooding, landslides and mudslides in those areas.