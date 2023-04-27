‘Everything is gone’: Tornado-ravaged Tennessee town struggles to rebuild

READYVILLE, Tenn. – An EF-2 tornado ripped through Readyville, Tennessee, in early April, and survivors are still struggling to pick up the pieces of their homes, businesses and lives.

Located southeast of Nashville, the rural Tennessee town has a population of about 2,000 and only a few dozen businesses at its core.

One of those businesses was the Readyville Mill, which was founded in 1812 by town founder Charles Ready, according to the Tennessee Home and Farm.

The more than 200-year-old mill and surrounding businesses were damaged when an EF-2 tornado struck Readyville during the early hours of April 1, reducing many of those businesses and homes to their foundations.

"It literally wiped out the entire community," said Lisa Kay, Rutherford County resident and one of the first responders who is trying to help in Readyville.

"It's like a total loss," Kay added. "That's why whenever I talk about it, I have to just say it was a miracle nobody lost their lives because everything is gone. Everything is gone."

Several organizations have descended on Readyville to assist its residents.

According to FOX Weather multimedia journalist Will Nunley, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is on the ground going from property to property, and the local Church of Christ has been feeding residents three meals a day for weeks.

"The community's really pitching in, in any way they can, to try and support these neighbors in need," Nunley said.

Tornadoes swept through many parts of the Southeast and Midwest in early April, with more than 100 twisters confirmed, at least 36 deaths and 150 injuries.