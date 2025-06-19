Watch: Dusty tornado spins across road in front of FOX Weather storm tracker

ALAMEDA, Saskatchewan -- Storm trackers got a wild ride on their journey through the Canadian prairies Thursday when a massive and dusty tornado dropped down in front of their cars.

FOX Weather storm tracker Brandon Copic was chasing storms in western Manitoba and eastern Saskatchewan when the twister formed along remote farmland near the Saskatchewan town of Alameda.

Video shot by Copic shows the tornado pulling up dust as it moves in the field ahead of him.

As Copic approaches the twister, it takes the bowl of dust with its vortex and crosses the road dead ahead.

"Look at those hay bales getting tossed like toys in front of us," Copic said excitedly as he drove toward the twister. "Power lines down! Hay bales just got thrown into the power lines. Incredible tornado."

The same system that created this is causing severe storms to its south in South Dakota, where tornado warnings were also issued.