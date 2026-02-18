Timeline: How avalanche, search and rescue unfolded amid California snowstorm as 8 found dead, 1 missing

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif.– Eight of the nine skiers who were reported missing after an avalanche in the Sierra Nevada on Tuesday have been found dead. Officials said one person is still missing and presumed dead.

The West Coast has seen intense snowfall from multiple storms slamming the region from Sunday night into Monday. Snow by Tuesday had reached 3 to 4 feet in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

8 SKIERS FOUND DEAD, 1 STILL MISSING AFTER SIERRA NEVADA AVALANCHE AMID EXTREME WEATHER CONDITIONS

An avalanche warning was issued Tuesday and remains in effect through Thursday, meaning high avalanche danger persists.

Conditions remain highly dangerous as the sheriff's office and other agencies work to recover the eight people confirmed dead and continue to look for the last missing person.

Avalanche alerts in the West.

(FOX Weather)



Here is a timeline of events that took place prior to the avalanche occurring and how they stand currently:

11:00 a.m. PT, Wed., Feb. 18: Nevada County Sheriff's Office announces 8 dead, 1 still missing

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said in a press conference on Wednesday morning that eight of the 9 missing skiers had been found dead. One skier was still missing.

All eight people located dead were wearing avalanche beacons, the sheriff's office said. Those found dead remain in the avalanche area at this time due to the extreme weather conditions.

One of the skiers who was rescued and hospitalized on Tuesday night was released. The other is still in the hospital but should be released soon, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said four men and two women were rescued alive.

Rescuers were notified of the six survivors via iPhone SOS signals. They also had avalanche beacons, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the mission has transitioned to recovery.

Blackbird Mountain Guides has been very cooperative throughout the entire rescue process, the sheriff's office said. Officials said the tour group wanted to do everything they could to help with the rescue.

8:00 a.m. PT, Wed., Feb. 18: Ski tour group gives additional statement

Blackbird Mountain Guides issued a second statement on Wednesday morning saying their entire team's primary focus is being dedicated to the search and rescue efforts in the Castle Peak area.

The group said they were in constant communication with rescuers.

10:40 p.m. PT, Tue. Feb. 17: 6 skiers rescued with varying injuries

Late Tuesday night, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office announced the six skiers who survived the avalanche were rescued.

The sheriff's office said two of the six skiers were taken to the hospital for treatment. The other four skiers had varying injuries, the sheriff's office said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Extreme weather conditions meant it took several hours for rescuers to reach the six surviving skiers.

7:30 p.m. PT, Tue., Feb. 17: Blackbird Mountain Guides issues statement on missing skiers

Hours into the rescue process, the ski tour guide group responsible for the trip the skiers were on, makes a statement regarding the rescue.

"The leadership team at Blackbird Mountain Guides is working in full coordination with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada County Search and Rescue to support the ongoing rescue operation," they said in part. "Blackbird Mountain Guides is in direct contact with the emergency contacts of the affected clients and guides and is providing them with regular updates as verified information becomes available."

5:30 p.m. PT, Tue., Feb. 17: Rescuers reach survivors on mountain

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said they reached the group of survivors at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Snowcat they had brought into the rescue was forced to stop roughly two miles from the survivors, and rescuers skied in to get to the six survivors.

ICONIC APOSTLE ISLANDS ICE CAVES AT LAKE SUPERIOR REOPEN FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2015

Two of the six skiers were unable to walk due to injuries, the sheriff's office said during a Wednesday press conference.

The sheriff's office said the six survivors had begun searching for the missing while they awaited rescue, and located three of the missing.

3:40 p.m. PT, Tue., Feb. 17: 6 skiers survive and await rescue, others missing

On Tuesday afternoon, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office gave an update on the search and rescue mission.

They said six skiers survived the avalanche and remained at the avalanche site awaiting rescue.

It was originally reported that 16 people had been on the trip. It was later corrected to say only 15 were out, which left nine people missing.

2 DEAD AFTER AVALANCHE NEAR SITE OF WINTER OLYMPICS IN ITALIAN ALPS

The sheriff's office said a Snowcat team and highly skilled rescue ski teams were sent to make their way to the six known survivors, who were directed to shelter in place as best as they could given the ongoing weather conditions.

Weather conditions remained highly dangerous at the time.

The sheriff's office said 46 emergency first responders were assisting with the rescue mission.

12:06 p.m. PT, Tue., Feb. 17: Search and rescue operation announced

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office took to social media to let the public know an avalanche occurred in the Castle Peak area and a group of backcountry skiers had been caught in the avalanche with several skiers reported missing.

The total number of missing people at the time was undetermined.

A search ensued with the Nevada County Sheriff's Office and their search and rescue team and allied agencies looking for the missing skiers.

HOW CANNONS ARE USED TO FIGHT AVALANCHES

11:30 a.m PT, Tue., Feb. 17: Avalanche occurs in Castle Peak area

As heavy snowfall and intense winds continued throughout the Sierra Nevada, the Blackbird Mountain Guides group made the decision to head back to the trailhead from the Frog Lake Huts.

At around 11:30 a.m., an avalanche happened in the area as the group was making their way back to the trail.

DANGERS OF AVALANCHES, AND WHAT TO DO IF AN AVALANCHE IS COMING AT YOU

Avalanche location

(FOX Weather)



Sunday, Feb. 15: Ski group makes it to Frog Lake huts

A group of 11 skiers and four ski guides with Blackbird Mountain Guides make it to the Frog Lake huts in the Castle Peak area of the Sierra Nevada. The three-day trip was set to conclude on Tuesday.

Nine women and six men were on the trip. The people attending ranged in age from 30 to 55 years old, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said. They were from multiple states.

Heavy snow began in the region overnight Sunday into Monday while the skiers were on their trip.